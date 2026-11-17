Middle East Iron & Steel 2026 opens as MENA targets bigger role in global steel supply
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, 16 November 2026 – New investment in iron and steel production is positioning the Middle East and North Africa to play a greater role in global steel supply. How the region turns that investment into competitive, lower-carbon production is the central focus of Fastmarkets’ 29th Middle East Iron & Steel (MEIS) conference, which opened today in Dubai.
At the heart of this shift is the expansion of direct reduced iron (DRI) and its briquetted form, hot briquetted iron (HBI), a key focus at MEIS 2026 alongside opportunities to supply domestic and European markets. Projects under discussion include Tosyalı SULB’s $2.5 billion investment in Libya, Ezz Steel’s $780 million investment in Algeria and new capacity planned in Duqm, Oman.
Delivering that growth will depend on secure supplies of high-grade iron ore, scrap and energy, alongside reliable transport routes. Fastmarkets’ weekly Saudi Arabia HMS 1&2 steel scrap index averaged 1,838.44 riyals per tonne in October 2026, up 35.4% year on year, highlighting the importance of raw-material costs to the region’s expansion plans. MEIS discussions will examine how producers and buyers can manage these constraints as new capacity comes online.
“The future of steel will not be secured by capacity alone, it will be secured by competitive capacity that is efficient, innovative, lower carbon, reliable and ready to respond when markets change. The region has proved that it can be resilient, and now it must prove it is ready,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, regional host sponsor of MEIS 2026, in his opening keynote.
“MENA has an opportunity to become a larger supplier of the iron units needed for the next generation of steelmaking. The commercial test is whether producers can deliver at the right cost, with the right emissions profile and dependable supply. MEIS brings producers, buyers and investors together to assess that opportunity and make informed decisions,” said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets.
Carbon and trade policy will also shape the opportunity. As the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) takes effect and free EU carbon allowances are progressively phased out, production emissions are becoming an increasingly important competitive factor. MENA’s gas-based direct reduced iron production can offer an emissions advantage, although competitiveness will depend on verified emissions, costs and trade measures. Fastmarkets analysts forecast that EU trade measures, including tariff-rate quotas, will help reduce hot-rolled coil (HRC) imports from around 30% of EU demand in 2025 to below 15% by 2035.
MEIS has attracted more than 700 delegates from over 40 countries. The conference continues until 18 November at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
At the heart of this shift is the expansion of direct reduced iron (DRI) and its briquetted form, hot briquetted iron (HBI), a key focus at MEIS 2026 alongside opportunities to supply domestic and European markets. Projects under discussion include Tosyalı SULB’s $2.5 billion investment in Libya, Ezz Steel’s $780 million investment in Algeria and new capacity planned in Duqm, Oman.
Delivering that growth will depend on secure supplies of high-grade iron ore, scrap and energy, alongside reliable transport routes. Fastmarkets’ weekly Saudi Arabia HMS 1&2 steel scrap index averaged 1,838.44 riyals per tonne in October 2026, up 35.4% year on year, highlighting the importance of raw-material costs to the region’s expansion plans. MEIS discussions will examine how producers and buyers can manage these constraints as new capacity comes online.
“The future of steel will not be secured by capacity alone, it will be secured by competitive capacity that is efficient, innovative, lower carbon, reliable and ready to respond when markets change. The region has proved that it can be resilient, and now it must prove it is ready,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, regional host sponsor of MEIS 2026, in his opening keynote.
“MENA has an opportunity to become a larger supplier of the iron units needed for the next generation of steelmaking. The commercial test is whether producers can deliver at the right cost, with the right emissions profile and dependable supply. MEIS brings producers, buyers and investors together to assess that opportunity and make informed decisions,” said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets.
Carbon and trade policy will also shape the opportunity. As the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) takes effect and free EU carbon allowances are progressively phased out, production emissions are becoming an increasingly important competitive factor. MENA’s gas-based direct reduced iron production can offer an emissions advantage, although competitiveness will depend on verified emissions, costs and trade measures. Fastmarkets analysts forecast that EU trade measures, including tariff-rate quotas, will help reduce hot-rolled coil (HRC) imports from around 30% of EU demand in 2025 to below 15% by 2035.
MEIS has attracted more than 700 delegates from over 40 countries. The conference continues until 18 November at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
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