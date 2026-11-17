Train Collision Near Prague Leaves Dozens Injured, Disrupts Rail Services
(MENAFN) Two trains crashed near Prague's main railway station on Tuesday morning, injuring dozens of passengers, including several who sustained serious injuries, according to reports.
Prague emergency services spokesperson Karel Kirs said multiple passengers were seriously hurt, with some suffering injuries that could be life-threatening.
All passengers with severe injuries were transported to hospitals across Prague, while emergency teams evacuated everyone aboard both trains, Kirs confirmed.
Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik characterized the incident as a “very serious incident,” stressing that providing medical assistance to those injured was the immediate priority.
He expressed appreciation for the emergency responders involved in the operation and confirmed that the Railway Inspectorate had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and causes of the collision.
Meanwhile, rail services along the affected route have been suspended, with disruptions expected to continue for several hours and impact dozens of scheduled journeys.
Long-distance services have also been redirected to alternative railway stations across Prague.
Prague emergency services spokesperson Karel Kirs said multiple passengers were seriously hurt, with some suffering injuries that could be life-threatening.
All passengers with severe injuries were transported to hospitals across Prague, while emergency teams evacuated everyone aboard both trains, Kirs confirmed.
Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik characterized the incident as a “very serious incident,” stressing that providing medical assistance to those injured was the immediate priority.
He expressed appreciation for the emergency responders involved in the operation and confirmed that the Railway Inspectorate had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and causes of the collision.
Meanwhile, rail services along the affected route have been suspended, with disruptions expected to continue for several hours and impact dozens of scheduled journeys.
Long-distance services have also been redirected to alternative railway stations across Prague.
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