(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter), the“ Company” or“ JD.com”), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB309.6 billion (US$146.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.5% from the third quarter of 2025.

Income from operations was RMB5.2 billion (US$0.8 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of RMB1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Operating margin was 1.7% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to negative 0.4% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP 2 income from operations was RMB7.3 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB0.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 0.1% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB6.5 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB5.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was 2.1% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.8% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB8.3 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was 2.7% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.9% for the third quarter of 2025.

Diluted net income per ADS 3 increased by 35.4% to RMB4.59 (US$0.68) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB3.39 for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 57.6% to RMB5.88 (US$0.88) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB3.73 for the third quarter of 2025. JD Retail reported income from operations of RMB15.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB14.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Operating margin of JD Retail was 5.8% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.9% for the third quarter of 2025.

“We delivered solid results in the third quarter, returning to positive revenue growth while accelerating profit growth,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com.“This performance was underpinned by the resilience of JD Retail and continued loss reduction in New Businesses. We also expanded our user base in the quarter alongside a notable year-on-year reduction in marketing expenses, reflecting our focus on operating efficiency. Beyond the healthy fundamentals of our existing operations, we were encouraged by the successful closing of the CECONOMY acquisition, which marks an important step forward in our global retail and logistics expansion. Overall, as we deepen our roots in existing markets while extending our international reach, we are establishing a solid foundation for long-term, high-quality growth.” “In the third quarter, our total revenues were up 3.5% year-on-year, and non-GAAP net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 44% year-on-year to RMB8.3 billion, with growth in both metrics accelerating from the previous quarter,” said Ian Su Shan, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com.“JD Retail remained our steady anchor, keeping operating margin largely stable against last year's high base. New Businesses delivered meaningful loss reductions both year-on-year and sequentially in the quarter, driven by JD Food Delivery and Jingxi. On the international front, Joybuy is building solid momentum, which we believe will be further strengthened by potential synergies with CECONOMY. Going forward, our heightened focus on efficiency and financial discipline reinforces our confidence in driving long-term, high-quality expansion and shareholder value creation.” Business Highlights JD Retail:



JD.com further improved users' shopping experiences through AI with the launch of JD APP version 16.0 and the debut of“Dongdong”, an AI-powered shopping assistant, on September 9. Dongdong accurately interprets complex consumer intents and maps them directly to our vast catalog of products and services. This further embeds AI capabilities across the entire shopping journey, including demand generation, product selection, purchasing decisions, and fulfillment services.

On September 28, JD.com opened our first 101HOME in Jing'an District, Shanghai. As a key step in JD.com's expansion into offline premium lifestyle retail and deepening omnichannel integration, 101HOME leverages JD.com's super supply chain capabilities to bring together curated furniture and home products, smart appliances, whole-house customization, and furnishing services under one roof. It has attracted many well-known international brands to make their store debuts in China.

JD.com continued to enrich its brand portfolio and build consumer mindshare in the apparel category. On September 16, Inditex Group, the global fashion powerhouse, officially launched flagship stores for both ZARA and ZARA HOME on JD.com. The launch covers menswear, womenswear, kidswear, footwear, bags, accessories, as well as home goods, with new arrivals synchronized with global releases. JD.com will fully integrate its capabilities in supply chain, logistics, technology and digital operations to collaborate with ZARA to unlock broader opportunities in the Chinese market, enhancing the consumer shopping experience and delivering more high-quality fashion choices. JD Logistics:



During the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, JD Logistics (“ JDL”) capitalized on its full-spectrum fulfillment network which features“B2C warehousing and distribution plus on-demand delivery.” Powered by algorithm-driven sales forecasting and inventory planning, JDL positioned inventory in advance to its nationwide warehouses and front warehouses. Upon launch, it achieved“minute-level” delivery in core cities while providing broad coverage of counties and districts across China, smoothly handling surging order volumes. This service capability has also been extended to overseas markets. JDL provided fulfillment support for Joybuy, JD.com's European online retail business, supporting its launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and trade-in service. In areas covered by the“Double 11” (211) delivery service, customers can receive their iPhone 18 Pro on the same day they order. JD Health:



JD Health (“ JDH”) continued to strengthen its pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain capabilities. In the third quarter of 2026, over 50 new drugs made their platform debuts on JDH, including Yangtze River Pharmaceutical's innovative drug Bailemian®, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals' domestic gout innovation Jinbeixin®, and Hengrui Pharma's new drug Hengyi®. As of the third quarter of 2026, over 110 pharmaceutical companies had chosen JDH as their launch channel for new products. JD Industrials:



In the third quarter of 2026, JD Industrials (“ JDI”) continued to strengthen its full-chain AI technology capabilities and expand its industrial ecosystem development. JoyIndustrial 2.0, JDI's industrial AI model, was certified in the first tier both domestically and internationally by the China Academy of Industrial Internet. Building on the JoyIndustrial 2.0 foundation, JDI launched“Industrial Insight”, an innovative AI-powered computer-aided design (CAD) application that generates 3D models of machinable components based on natural language instructions or reference images and automatically completes a bill of materials (BOM) breakdown, integrating the entire process from industrial design and component selection to procurement. This helps enterprises shorten development cycles for customized components and lower barriers to innovation. New Businesses:



In the third quarter of 2026, JD.com achieved steady progress in new businesses. JD Food Delivery continued to see healthy development, while overall quarterly investment narrowed significantly year-on-year, mainly driven by enhanced operational efficiency and revenue diversification. Joybuy established partnerships with renowned brands including Bose, Danone, Dyson, LG IT, Sandisk, SharkNinja, and more, and has launched services including trade-in programs and the JoyCare product protection and insurance service for tech products. Our signature“Double 11” (211) delivery service offered by Joybuy is available in more than 80 towns and cities in Europe. Driven by high-quality product offerings and exceptional service, Joybuy has achieved robust growth across multiple metrics, including GMV and user base, since its official launch.

On November 12, 2026, JD.com completed its voluntary public takeover offer for CECONOMY AG (“ CECONOMY”) (XETRA: CEC), the parent company of leading European consumer electronics retailer MediaMarktSaturn, acquiring 59.8% of its share capital and voting rights with total consideration of EUR1,335 million. As a result, CECONOMY has become a subsidiary of JD.com, and its financial results have been consolidated into JD.com's consolidated financial statements since November 12, 2026. Together with the 25.3% stake retained by JD.com's partner Convergenta, this acquisition brings our combined shareholding in CECONOMY to 85.2%. The transaction strengthens JD.com's presence in Europe and establishes a strategic partnership with CECONOMY. By combining JD.com's technology and logistics capabilities with CECONOMY's established retail network and local expertise, the partnership aims to deliver a better experience for consumers in Europe. Environmental, Social and Governance



As a testament to JD.com's unwavering commitment to creating more jobs and making contribution to the society, the total personnel under the JD Ecosystem4 was over 900,000 as of September 30, 2026, including the Company's employees, part-time staff and interns, as well as the personnel of the Company's affiliates in the JD Ecosystem. The total expenditure for such human resources, together with the expenditure for external personnel who work for the JD Ecosystem, amounted to RMB171.3 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Net Revenues. Net revenues increased by 3.5% to RMB309.6 billion (US$46.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB299.1 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Net product revenues increased by 3.1%, while net service revenues increased by 4.7% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Cost of Revenues . Cost of revenues increased by 2.0% to RMB253.6 billion (US$37.8 billion) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB248.6 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Fulfillment Expenses . Fulfillment expenses are related to retail businesses and primarily consist of expenses for operating and staffing fulfillment centers, customer service centers and physical stores, along with procurement and payment processing expenses. Fulfillment expenses increased by 7.4% to RMB23.6 billion (US$3.5 billion) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB22.0 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 7.6% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 7.4% for the third quarter of 2025, as the Company continued to upgrade fulfillment capabilities and invest in human capital to enhance user experience while building the operational infrastructure for new business initiatives. Marketing Expenses . Marketing expenses decreased by 26.2% to RMB15.5 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB21.1 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 5.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 7.0% for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the optimization of promotional spending on new business initiatives. Research and Development Expenses . Research and development expenses increased by 36.9% to RMB7.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 2.5% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.9% for the third quarter of 2025, as the Company continued to invest in technology capabilities and talents. General and Administrative Expenses . General and administrative expenses increased by 12.0% to RMB3.3 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB3.0 billion for the third quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 1.1% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.0% for the third quarter of 2025. Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was RMB5.2 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared to a loss of RMB1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Operating margin was 1.7% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to negative 0.4% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB7.3 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB0.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 0.1% for the third quarter of 2025. Income from operations of JD Retail was RMB15.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB14.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Operating margin of JD Retail for the third quarter of 2026 was 5.8%, compared to 5.9% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB9.8 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 3.2% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 0.8% for the third quarter of 2025. Net Income Attributable to the Company ' s Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to the Company ' s Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB6.5 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB5.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was 2.1% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.8% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB8.3 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was 2.7% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.9% for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS increased by 35.4% to RMB4.59 (US$0.68) for the third quarter of 2026 from RMB3.39 for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 57.6% to RMB5.88 (US$0.88) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to RMB3.73 for the third quarter of 2025. Cash Flow and Working Capital As of September 30, 2026, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB214.7 billion (US$32.0 billion), compared to RMB225.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:

For the three months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ (In millions) Net cash used in operating activities (8,035 ) (18,708 ) (2,790 ) (Less)/Add: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow (618 ) 378 56 Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (2,596 ) (5,531 ) (825 ) Free cash flow (11,249 ) (23,861 ) (3,559 )

Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB4.8 billion (US$0.7 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, consisting primarily of net cash received from maturity of time deposits and wealth management products, partially offset by cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB5.3 billion (US$0.8 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, consisting primarily of net proceeds from debts.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:

For the twelve months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ (In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,003 40,444 6,033 Add/(Less): Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow 248 (743 ) (111 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (10,615 ) (20,898 ) (3,117 ) Free cash flow 12,636 18,803 2,805

Supplemental Information

The Company reports three reportable segments, JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. JD Retail, which includes JD Health and JD Industrials, mainly engages in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. New Businesses mainly include JD Food Delivery, Jingxi, JD Property and overseas businesses.

On October 31, 2025, JD Logistics acquired the local on-demand delivery services business previously under the New Businesses. Following this, JD Logistics integrated its full-time and crowdsourced delivery capabilities to enhance its service quality. Effective January 2026, JD Logistics's on-demand delivery services shifted from serving the Company's internal business segments, such as JD Food Delivery, to directly serving third-party merchants on the Company's platform. Consequently, since the first quarter of 2026, JD Logistics's internal revenues from on-demand delivery services declined as part of them were reclassified into external revenues, and New Businesses' external on-demand delivery service revenues reflected a corresponding decrease.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Net revenues: JD Retail 250,577 257,966 38,477 824,497 821,937 122,595 JD Logistics 55,084 63,953 9,539 153,615 188,636 28,136 New Businesses 15,592 7,831 1,168 35,197 21,370 3,187 Inter-segment eliminations* (22,194 ) (20,157 ) (3,007 ) (56,508 ) (60,255 ) (8,987 ) Total consolidated net revenues 299,059 309,593 46,177 956,801 971,688 144,931 Less: cost of revenues: JD Retail (202,168 ) (206,157 ) (30,749 ) (678,090 ) (665,436 ) (99,252 ) JD Logistics (50,255 ) (58,132 ) (8,671 ) (140,274 ) (171,974 ) (25,651 ) New Businesses (16,592 ) (5,514 ) (822 ) (35,583 ) (14,859 ) (2,216 ) Inter-segment eliminations* 20,452 16,176 2,413 52,162 48,919 7,296 Less: operating expenses: JD Retail (33,581 ) (36,741 ) (5,480 ) (104,794 ) (112,995 ) (16,854 ) JD Logistics (3,547 ) (3,900 ) (582 ) (9,956 ) (11,458 ) (1,709 ) New Businesses (14,899 ) (11,959 ) (1,784 ) (31,841 ) (36,763 ) (5,483 ) Inter-segment eliminations* 1,742 3,981 594 4,346 11,336 1,691 Income/(Loss) from operations: JD Retail 14,828 15,068 2,248 41,613 43,506 6,489 JD Logistics 1,282 1,921 286 3,385 5,204 776 New Businesses (15,736 ) (9,642 ) (1,438 ) (31,840 ) (29,848 ) (4,452 ) Including: gain on sale of development properties 163 - - 387 404 60 Total segment income from operations 374 7,347 1,096 13,158 18,862 2,813 Unallocated items** (1,425 ) (2,193 ) (327 ) (4,535 ) (5,354 ) (798 ) Total consolidated (loss)/income from operations (1,051 ) 5,154 769 8,623 13,508 2,015 Share of results of equity investees 2,740 2,172 324 6,142 6,359 948 Interest expense (730 ) (666 ) (100 ) (1,973 ) (2,060 ) (307 ) Others, net 5,674 2,306 344 13,882 8,908 1,329 Total consolidated income before tax 6,633 8,966 1,337 26,674 26,715 3,985 YoY% change of net revenues: JD Retail 11.4 % 2.9 % 16.3 % (0.3 )% JD Logistics 24.1 % 16.1 % 17.5 % 22.8 % New Businesses 213.7 % (49.8 )% 143.1 % (39.3 )% Operating margin: JD Retail 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.0 % 5.3 % JD Logistics 2.3 % 3.0 % 2.2 % 2.8 % New Businesses (100.9 )% (123.1 )% (90.5 )% (139.7 )%

* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail and New Businesses, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.

** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and the fine imposed by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (the“ SAMR”) 5.

The tables below set forth the revenue information:

For the three months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 YoY%

Change RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Electronics and home appliances revenues 128,587 127,725 19,051 (0.7 )% General merchandise revenues 97,505 105,450 15,728 8.1 % Net product revenues 226,092 233,175 34,779 3.1 % Marketplace and marketing revenues 25,688 28,142 4,197 9.6 % Logistics and other service revenues 47,279 48,276 7,201 2.1 % Net service revenues 72,967 76,418 11,398 4.7 % Total net revenues 299,059 309,593 46,177 3.5 %





For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 YoY%

Change RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Electronics and home appliances revenues 451,864 417,782 62,314 (7.5 )% General merchandise revenues 298,951 327,327 48,822 9.5 % Net product revenues 750,815 745,109 111,136 (0.8 )% Marketplace and marketing revenues 76,515 85,519 12,755 11.8 % Logistics and other service revenues 129,471 141,060 21,040 9.0 % Net service revenues 205,986 226,579 33,795 10.0 % Total net revenues 956,801 971,688 144,931 1.6 %

Conference Call

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on November 17, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 17, 2026) to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

CONFERENCE ID: 10058069

A telephone replay will be available for one week until November 24, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Chinese Mainland: 400-120-9216 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Passcode: 10058069

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the JD.com's investor relations website at .

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“ U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and the Fine imposed by the SAMR. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments and derivatives, impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments, gain on sale of development properties, the Fine imposed by the SAMR, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets, land use rights and asset acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method and convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Sean Zhang

+86 (10) 8912-6804

...

Media Relations

+86 (10) 8911-6155

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Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC”), in announcements made on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com's acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com's investment portfolio; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com's filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 137,488 82,637 12,326 Restricted cash 12,137 10,166 1,516 Short-term investments 75,744 121,860 18,176 Accounts receivable, net (including consumer financing receivables of RMB1.7 billion and RMB0.6 billion as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively)(1) 27,333 30,032 4,479 Advance to suppliers 5,856 7,547 1,126 Inventories, net 95,428 116,166 17,326 Prepayments and other current assets 17,898 19,347 2,886 Amount due from related parties 2,142 986 147 Assets held for sale 395 397 59 Total current assets 374,421 389,138 58,041 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 91,349 98,388 14,675 Construction in progress 6,503 5,364 800 Intangible assets, net 7,723 6,594 984 Land use rights, net 36,878 39,458 5,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,128 34,169 5,096 Goodwill 26,291 26,042 3,884 Investment in equity investees 51,978 60,022 8,953 Marketable securities and other investments 51,840 37,110 5,535 Deferred tax assets 5,237 6,735 1,005 Other non-current assets 11,853 11,592 1,729 Total non-current assets 320,780 325,474 48,546 Total assets 695,201 714,612 106,587







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debts 8,014 7,226 1,078 Accounts payable 188,379 197,596 29,472 Advance from customers 36,408 44,395 6,622 Deferred revenues 2,684 3,181 474 Taxes payable 7,008 6,377 951 Amount due to related parties 624 1,708 255 Unsecured senior notes 3,511 13,422 2,002 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 50,045 51,421 7,670 Operating lease liabilities 9,399 10,648 1,588 Total current liabilities 306,072 335,974 50,112 Non-current liabilities Unsecured senior notes 20,798 16,535 2,466 Deferred tax liabilities 8,019 8,800 1,312 Long-term debts 41,675 36,484 5,442 Operating lease liabilities 23,708 26,222 3,911 Other non-current liabilities 1,146 1,306 195 Total non-current liabilities 95,346 89,347 13,326 Total liabilities 401,418 425,321 63,438 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders' equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 million shares authorized, 2,756 million shares issued and 2,691 million shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026) 225,040 224,843 33,536 Non-controlling interests 68,743 64,448 9,613 Total shareholders' equity 293,783 289,291 43,149 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 695,201 714,612 106,587 (1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for consumer financing receivables business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying consumer financing receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the Company periodically securitizes consumer financing receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related consumer financing receivables through sales type arrangements.







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Net product revenues 226,092 233,175 34,779 750,815 745,109 111,136 Net service revenues 72,967 76,418 11,398 205,986 226,579 33,795 Total net revenues 299,059 309,593 46,177 956,801 971,688 144,931 Cost of revenues (248,585 ) (253,632 ) (37,830 ) (801,839 ) (803,393 ) (119,829 ) Fulfillment (22,002 ) (23,640 ) (3,526 ) (63,884 ) (71,484 ) (10,662 ) Marketing (21,050 ) (15,534 ) (2,317 ) (58,606 ) (51,208 ) (7,638 ) Research and development (5,646 ) (7,730 ) (1,153 ) (15,566 ) (21,895 ) (3,265 ) General and administrative (2,990 ) (3,348 ) (499 ) (8,670 ) (10,049 ) (1,499 ) Impairment of goodwill - (249 ) (37 ) - (249 ) (37 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - (306 ) (46 ) - (306 ) (46 ) Gain on sale of development properties 163 - - 387 404 60 (Loss)/Income from operations (2)(3) (1,051 ) 5,154 769 8,623 13,508 2,015 Other income/(expenses) Share of results of equity investees 2,740 2,172 324 6,142 6,359 948 Interest expense (730 ) (666 ) (100 ) (1,973 ) (2,060 ) (307 ) Others, net(4) 5,674 2,306 344 13,882 8,908 1,329 Income before tax 6,633 8,966 1,337 26,674 26,715 3,985 Income tax expenses (252 ) (1,637 ) (244 ) (2,305 ) (4,869 ) (727 ) Net income 6,381 7,329 1,093 24,369 21,846 3,258 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 1,105 826 123 2,025 3,112 464 Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 5,276 6,503 970 22,344 18,734 2,794 Net income per share: Basic 1.86 2.42 0.36 7.81 6.92 1.03 Diluted 1.69 2.29 0.34 7.39 6.56 0.98 Net income per ADS: Basic 3.72 4.83 0.72 15.63 13.84 2.06 Diluted 3.39 4.59 0.68 14.77 13.12 1.96







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (2) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues (22 ) (5 ) (1 ) (54 ) (43 ) (6 ) Fulfillment (157 ) (84 ) (12 ) (303 ) (293 ) (44 ) Marketing (92 ) (50 ) (7 ) (203 ) (178 ) (27 ) Research and development (307 ) (192 ) (29 ) (820 ) (654 ) (98 ) General and administrative (580 ) (1,033 ) (154 ) (2,202 ) (2,175 ) (324 ) Total (1,158 ) (1,364 ) (203 ) (3,582 ) (3,343 ) (499 ) (3) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangements and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows: Fulfillment (49 ) (49 ) (7 ) (148 ) (147 ) (22 ) Marketing (182 ) (189 ) (28 ) (697 ) (566 ) (84 ) Research and development (36 ) (36 ) (6 ) (108 ) (108 ) (16 ) Total (267 ) (274 ) (41 ) (953 ) (821 ) (122 ) (4)“Others, net” consists of interest income; gains/(losses) related to long-term investments without significant influence, including fair value changes, acquisitions or disposals gains/(losses), and impairments; government incentives; foreign exchange gains/(losses); fair value changes of derivatives; and other non-operating income/(losses).







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 5,796 8,327 1,242 25,948 24,636 3,675 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 2.04 3.09 0.46 9.07 9.10 1.36 Diluted 1.87 2.94 0.44 8.59 8.64 1.29 Non-GAAP net income per ADS: Basic 4.08 6.19 0.92 18.15 18.20 2.71 Diluted 3.73 5.88 0.88 17.17 17.28 2.58 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 2,838 2,691 2,859 2,707 Diluted 2,968 2,816 2,991 2,832







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow (In millions) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (8,035 ) (18,708 ) (2,790 ) (1,888 ) 19,565 2,918 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (154 ) 4,786 714 24,300 (52,599 ) (7,845 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 8,004 5,259 784 (11,723 ) (20,071 ) (2,994 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (637 ) (998 ) (149 ) (1,070 ) (3,717 ) (554 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (822 ) (9,661 ) (1,441 ) 9,619 (56,822 ) (8,475 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 126,157 102,464 15,283 115,716 149,625 22,317 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at beginning of period -* -* -* -* -* -* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 126,157 102,464 15,283 115,716 149,625 22,317 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 125,335 92,803 13,842 125,335 92,803 13,842 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at end of period -* -* -* -* -* -* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 125,335 92,803 13,842 125,335 92,803 13,842 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (8,035 ) (18,708 ) (2,790 ) (1,888 ) 19,565 2,918 (Less)/Add: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow (618 ) 378 56 (995 ) (1,958 ) (292 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (2,596 ) (5,531 ) (825 ) (7,951 ) (16,114 ) (2,403 ) Free cash flow (11,249 ) (23,861 ) (3,559 ) (10,834 ) 1,493 223 *Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million.







JD.com, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(In RMB billions, except turnover days data)

Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Cash flow and turnover days Operating cash flow – trailing twelve months (“ TTM”) 23.0 19.0 37.8 51.1 40.4 Free cash flow – TTM 12.6 6.5 21.6 31.4 18.8 Inventory turnover days(5)– TTM 35.8 37.8 38.3 40.5 41.2 Accounts payable turnover days(6)– TTM 58.0 60.0 59.7 64.2 63.3 Accounts receivable turnover days(7)– TTM 8.3 8.7 8.7 8.6 8.0 (5) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(6) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(7) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from consumer financing receivables.







JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Loss)/Income from operations (1,051 ) 5,154 769 8,623 13,508 2,015 Add: Share-based compensation 1,158 1,364 203 3,582 3,343 499 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 267 274 41 772 821 122 Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements - - - 181 - - Add: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets - 555 83 - 555 83 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties (163 ) - - (387 ) (404 ) (60 ) Add: The Fine imposed by the SAMR - - - - 635 94 Non-GAAP income from operations 211 7,347 1,096 12,771 18,458 2,753 Add: Depreciation and other amortization 2,255 2,501 373 6,396 7,341 1,095 Non-GAAP EBITDA 2,466 9,848 1,469 19,167 25,799 3,848 Total net revenues 299,059 309,593 46,177 956,801 971,688 144,931 Non-GAAP operating margin 0.1 % 2.4 % 1.3 % 1.9 % Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 0.8 % 3.2 % 2.0 % 2.7 %







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026



September 30,

2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 5,276 6,503 970 22,344 18,734 2,794 Add: Share-based compensation 1,078 1,102 164 3,306 2,848 425 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 216 220 33 571 666 100 Add/(Reversal of): Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(8) 91 2 -* 870 (23 ) (3 ) Add: Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments 1 295 44 616 559 83 (Reversal of)/Add: (Gain)/Loss from fair value change of long-term investments and derivatives (720 ) 243 36 (377 ) 1,315 196 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties (122 ) - - (290 ) (303 ) (45 ) Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments 5 87 13 (1,197 ) 71 11 Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements - - - 181 - - Add: The Fine imposed by the SAMR - - - - 635 94 (Reversal of)/Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (29 ) (125 ) (18 ) (76 ) 134 20 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 5,796 8,327 1,242 25,948 24,636 3,675 Total net revenues 299,059 309,593 46,177 956,801 971,688 144,931 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 1.9 % 2.7 % 2.7 % 2.5 % *Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million. (8) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.

_____________________

1The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2026, which was RMB6.7045 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

2See the sections entitled“Non-GAAP Measures” and“Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.

3The“ADS” refers to the Company's American depositary share, with each ADS representing two Class A ordinary shares.

4 JD Ecosystem is a closely integrated business network providing comprehensive service for customers and comprises the Company and certain affiliates who share the“JD” brand name, currently including Jingdong Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and Allianz Jingdong General Insurance Company Ltd.

5 On April 17, 2026, JD.com received a notice from the SAMR that imposed administrative penalties on a consolidated affiliated entity of JD.com, among other operators of e-commerce platforms. For JD.com, the penalty relates to compliance deficiencies identified among third-party shops who sell decorated cakes on the Company's e-commerce platform and third-party service providers offering order transfer services. The SAMR determined that JD.com did not properly fulfill its obligation to verify the qualifications of these shops and take necessary measures against the conduct of these shops and service providers, resulting in violations of the Food Safety Law of the People's Republic of China and other applicable regulations. The total penalty is approximately RMB635 million, consisting of confiscation and punitive fines (the“ Fine imposed by the SAMR”).