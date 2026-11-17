MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SMMT figures show pickup registrations down 52.9% so far this year as tradespeople move to vans. Retford roof rack specialist DST Automotive is reshaping its range around the trades making the switch.

Retford, Nottinghamshire, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickup registrations in the UK have more than halved this year. In the first ten months of 2026, 14,936 new pickups were registered, down 52.9% on 31,731 in the same period of 2025, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Over the same months, large van registrations rose 13.9% to 199,761. The split follows HMRC's decision to treat most double cab pickups as cars rather than vans for company car tax from 6 April 2025.

Dominic Taqvi checks a Rocktop roof bar fitment on a van at DST Automotive in Retford

What it means for the market

October kept the pattern going. Pickup registrations fell 17.7% to 1,764, while large van registrations rose 12.9% to 18,560. Across the year so far, the market for new vans and pickups has grown 4.8% to 276,885.

For a tradesperson giving up a pickup, the open load bed goes and the roof takes over for ladders, pipe, conduit and timber. The vans they are moving into are the familiar ones. The Ford Transit Custom was Britain's best-selling new van in October, with 2,963 registrations, and leads the year with 42,326. The VW Transporter is fourth for the year with 14,919. Pickups have not disappeared: the Ford Ranger is still the ninth best-selling light commercial vehicle of 2026, with 7,650 registrations.

How DST is adapting

DST's sales now lean towards vans. Roof rails and crossbars are a major part of the business, and the Transit Custom and Transporter are the two vans DST sells most for, with sets such as its Transit Custom roof racks among the most popular. DST's own customer data shows who is driving that demand. Around one in three DST customers is a business. Building and construction firms are the largest group of trade buyers, followed by electricians and solar installers, then plumbers and heating engineers. Trade buyers peak in March, and leisure buyers in May.

“The electricians, the plumbers, the builders: recession or not, they still need to buy them. They're not fitting a roof rack because it would be nice to have. They need it to carry their ladders to work,” said David Taqvi, founder of DST Automotive.

DST is consolidating its pickup range rather than walking away from it. It still stocks roller shutter covers, the lockable covers that turn a load bed into secure storage, for the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, VW Amarok, Mercedes X-Class, Mitsubishi L200, and Maxus T60 and T90. Alongside that, the family is developing its own brand, Rocktop, so more of what DST sells is designed and specified in-house.

“It's how you have to adapt quickly. You have to keep on refining your product range. You can't just trust in one thing,” said Dominic Taqvi, director of DST Automotive.

Moving from a pickup to a van: five things to check

Every van has a maximum roof load in its handbook. Your working limit is the lower of that figure and the rating of the bars you fit.A 2023-on Transit Custom shares its platform with the new VW Transporter T7, so the two take the same rails, but neither takes rails from the model before. Check the year and the wheelbase.Before a part can carry a three-year warranty, car makers test it for salt spray, stone chip and humidity. Ask the same of any roof bar. A third bar helps support a longer ladder.A ladder left on the van between jobs needs clamps that lock, not rope or straps. DST's lockable ladder clamps take ladders up to 76mm wide.Load stops keep conduit and pipe from sliding forward under braking.

DST's roof racks and roof rails can be searched by make, model and year, alongside ladder clamps and load stops in its roof rack accessories range. Every product is matched to make, model, year and body style, and customers can send a photo of their vehicle on live chat or WhatsApp to check what fits. DST does not give tax advice. Anyone running a double cab on the old van treatment should check when that ends for them with an accountant.

Customer figures come from DST's own anonymised account data. Trade buyers are accounts that gave a company name, used a business email domain or registered a limited company.

David Taqvi and Dominic Taqvi are available for interview on the van and pickup accessory market.

Dominic Taqvi in the DST Automotive warehouse in Retford

About DST Automotive

DST Automotive is a family-run UK vehicle accessories specialist based in Retford, Nottinghamshire, with roots in the trade going back to 1989. From a 16,000 sq ft distribution centre, it ships more than 500 products for vans, pickups, cars and SUVs, led by roof racks and roof bars for working vans such as the Ford Transit Custom and VW Transporter. Around one in three DST customers is a business, mostly builders, electricians, solar installers and plumbers. DST has almost 6,000 verified customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars on dstonline.co.uk, offers next-day delivery on stocked lines, and is the only approved Turtle reseller in the UK. Roof racks: dstonline.co.uk/browse-by-product/roof-racks-and-roof-rails/

Press Inquiries

David Taqvi, Chief Executive Officer

press [at] dstauto.co.uk

+44 (0)1623 900 062



10/11 West Carr Business Park, West Carr Road, Retford, DN22 7GY, United Kingdom