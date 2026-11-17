SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Topfeelpack 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick has won Silver at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards in the Packaging Design - Beauty & Personal Care category. Listed under TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD., the award-winning 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick brings sculptural design, intuitive handling, and a mono-PP structure to a product used and carried every day.The recognition marks a design achievement for Topfeelpack and demonstrates its approach to cosmetic packaging development: treating appearance, user interaction, and manufacturing structure as connected parts of the same product. TDB42 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick gives deodorant packaging a distinctive identity through its shape, while retaining the familiar convenience of a twist-up stick.View the official MUSE Silver Winner entry for the 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick.International Design Recognition for TopfeelpackThe MUSE Design Awards is an international design awards program presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). It recognizes work across disciplines including architecture, interiors, products, lighting, and packaging, placing beauty packaging within a broader international design context.According to the official MUSE evaluation framework, entries undergo blind judging by an international panel of professionals. Evaluation covers concept and originality, design execution, innovation, functionality and impact, and overall impression. These criteria consider how an idea is developed and how effectively the resulting design works as a whole.TDB42 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick received Silver in the professional competition, specifically within beauty and personal care packaging. For Topfeelpack, this recognition gives international visibility to a design that connects brand expression with everyday use. Its defining features work together: the curved silhouette establishes recognition, the cap and rotating base support interaction, and the PP structure provides a consistent material strategy.A Deodorant Stick Designed to Be Carried and RecognizedThe design brief behind TDB42 begins with the place deodorant occupies in daily life. A stick is repeatedly picked up, opened, applied, and carried. Its appearance and feel remain part of the experience long after the first purchase.Topfeelpack developed TDB42 as a premium personal care object, drawing on the way people carry fragrance, eyewear, jewelry, and other personal accessories. The compact form and rounded surfaces give it a natural place in that setting. This approach makes portability and visual appeal part of the packaging concept from the outset.A Continuous Curve Creates Product RecognitionThe cap, body, and rotating base follow one flowing geometry. Their surfaces form a coherent silhouette, allowing the package to express identity through proportion and contour. Recognition extends into the three-dimensional object itself, alongside the brand name and printed artwork.In the award presentation, a high-gloss silver appearance catches light across the curves, while restrained matte-black graphics keep attention on the form. The silver color is a visual finish on the PP package. The combination gives the deodorant stick a jewelry-like presence and provides a distinctive starting point for premium body care branding.Curves That Shape the Way the Deodorant Stick Is UsedThe TDB42 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick curves serve a practical role in the opening, holding, and dispensing sequence. The design follows the contact between the hand and the package, carrying its visual language into the areas used most frequently.Opening and HoldingThe transition between the cap and body creates a contact point for the fingers when opening the package. During application, the body curvature follows the fingers and palm, supporting a stable grip. Rounded edges soften the feel of the container in the hand and reinforce the continuous shape across its components.Rotation and ApplicationTurning the base drives an internal stem and elevator, translating rotation into upward movement of the deodorant stick. The base remains part of the same curved silhouette, integrating the operating component into the overall form. After use, replacing the cap returns the package to a compact, enclosed shape for carrying.This integration is central to the design: the same geometry creates visual character and guides physical interaction. For beauty brands, it offers a way to make a familiar daily routine feel consistent with a carefully designed product range.TDB42 Packaging SpecificationsThe design has been developed into a packaging structure with a 50g capacity and bottom-fill format. Its engineering presentation carries the curved geometry through front, side, top, and base views, connecting the original design concept with the physical package.Mono-PP Packaging Designed With Sustainability in MindThe Packaging brings sustainability into the structure of the package. Its cap, body, elevator, and rotating components use the same PP material family, reducing the mixed-plastic complexity of the assembled stick. Extending this approach to the internal mechanism makes material simplicity an integral part of the design.For beauty brands, this provides a practical foundation for packaging designed for recycling. It also connects with the direction of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which generally applies from 12 August 2026 with requirements introduced in stages. The European Commission identifies economically viable recyclability of packaging by 2030 as a central objective. TDB42 contributes through a focused design choice: simplifying the material mix while preserving its distinctive form and dispensing function.The recyclability of the finished package depends on its complete construction and decoration, together with local collection and processing systems. Mono-PP construction is one part of designing for that outcome and does not, on its own, establish PPWR compliance.The Team Behind the Award-Winning PackagingTDB42 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick was designed by the TFC team at Topfeelpack. As Topfeel's specialized cosmetic packaging innovation team, TFC delivers original industrial design, patented structural technologies, and sustainable solutions for global beauty brands. By seamlessly integrating with Topfeel's manufacturing network, TFC turns ideas into production-ready products with unmatched SPEED TO MARKET.For TDB42, the team brought these disciplines together around one idea: a deodorant stick whose form contributes to both brand identity and everyday use. The continuous curve carries through the cap, body, and rotating base, while the internal dispensing structure and mono-PP material choice support the complete design. The MUSE Silver recognition marks an international achievement for this work.Topfeelpack: Innovative Cosmetic Packaging Solutions ProviderThe work of the TFC team is supported by the integrated development and manufacturing capabilities of Topfeelpack. From its headquarters in Shenzhen and production network across Guangdong and Zhejiang, the company brings together packaging design, mold development, molding, surface finishing, printing, assembly, and quality control. For a design such as TDB42, that connection helps carry the original concept through the component structure and finished appearance.Working with beauty brands, distributors, and contract manufacturers across skincare, makeup, and personal care, Topfeelpack develops packaging around both product function and brand expression. TDB42 illustrates this approach: a recognizable silhouette, a familiar dispensing action, and a considered material strategy developed as one packaging solution. Brands exploring new body care concepts can discover the wider deodorant packaging range or discuss a customized packaging project with the team.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich award did the Topfeelpack TDB42 deodorant stick win?The 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick won Silver at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards in the Packaging Design - Beauty & Personal Care category. TOPFEELPACK CO., LTD. is the entrant named in the official winner listing.What distinguishes the TDB42 packaging design?TDB42 combines a continuous curved silhouette, contact areas shaped for opening and gripping, a twist-up dispensing mechanism, and a mono-PP component structure. Its design positions the deodorant stick as a premium personal care accessory.Can brands choose a refillable version?Yes. TDB42 can be customized to customer requirements with either a refillable or non-refillable configuration. Topfeelpack also supports customized packaging development and decoration.

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Topfeelpack 100% PP Pocket Deodorant Stick Wins Silver at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 09:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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