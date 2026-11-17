A MailMyCard digital birthday card opening on a phone: the envelope, the message, then candles the recipient blows out.

Pages a sender can add to a digital birthday card: a cake to cut, a gift to unwrap, and replies the recipient sends back.

The same birthday card in MailMyCard's paper balloons look.

An online birthday card maker lets people create birthday cards with photos, video and music, sent as a link that opens on the chosen day.

- Diljit Poovakotil Ramachandran, founder of MailMyCardBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MailMyCard today introduced digital birthday cards that people create online and send as a link that opens on the day and at the time the sender chooses. Each card plays a birthday track and ends with a cake whose candles the recipient blows out by blowing into their phone. The recipient needs no app and no account.MailMyCard is an online birthday card maker based in Bengaluru, India. It makes digital cards that open on a phone, and handwritten cards written by a pen and posted. Birthdays are the occasion its customers choose most: about half of the digital cards made by customers since the service opened in October 2026 are birthday cards.Key facts- What it is: a digital birthday card made in a web browser and sent as a link by WhatsApp, text message or email.- What goes in: a message in the sender's own words, up to 12 photos, and a video or a voice note.- When it opens: on a day and time the sender sets, so it arrives on the birthday even across time zones.- What the recipient does: opens the envelope, hears birthday music, blows out the candles, and can reply with a heart, a line of text or a voice note.- Before paying: the sender plays the whole card through exactly as it will open.- Where it works: in any modern phone browser, in the UK, the US, India and other countries.Unlike a printed card picked from a rack, each card is assembled for one person. The sender picks the occasion, writes the message, and can add small surprises that each become a page of the card: a photo jigsaw, a quiz about the two of them, coupons the recipient redeems, or "open when" letters that stay sealed until a later date.For a birthday with many well-wishers, one person shares a single link. Friends, family or colleagues each add a message and a photo without creating an account, and the messages open together as one card. A sender can also ask for an illustrated story: MailMyCard writes a short picture book about the two people, draws each scene and sets it to music, and the story plays before the message."A birthday we cannot attend still deserves something that arrives on the day and sounds like the person who sent it," said Diljit Poovakotil Ramachandran, founder of MailMyCard. "Blowing out the candles from another city is a small thing, but it is the part that makes a card feel like being there."Questions and answersWhat are electronic birthday cards?Electronic birthday cards are greeting cards sent over the internet instead of by post. MailMyCard's version opens as a page on the recipient's phone, with photos, music and a message from the sender.How do people create birthday cards on MailMyCard?In four steps on mailmycard: choose the occasion, write the message, add photos or other surprises, then preview and send the link now or on a chosen day.Can birthday cards online be signed by a group?Yes. One person shares a link, everyone adds a message and a photo, and the card opens with all of them together.AvailabilityDigital birthday cards are available now at /digital-birthday-cards. A step-by-step guide to creating a birthday card, with messages to copy, is at /create-a-birthday-card. A sample card can be opened at /digital-card-samples/birthday-card.About MailMyCardMailMyCard is an online card maker from Bengaluru, India. It makes digital cards that open as a link on the recipient's phone and handwritten cards written by a pen and posted, for customers in India and other countries. MailMyCard is operated by DPR Software Labs (OPC) Private Limited and was founded in 2026.

Diljit Poovakotil Ramachandran

MailMyCard

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MailMyCard Launches Digital Birthday Cards With Candles to Blow Out News Provided By DPR Software Labs (OPC) Private Limited November 17, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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