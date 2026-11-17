MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hengtong Optic-Electric (SH:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As sustainability shifts from a differentiator to a prerequisite for market access, the criteria for entry into global high-end supply chains are being redefined. Hengtong Optic-Electric (600487), a global provider of information and energy interconnection solutions, has achieved a significant milestone: five entities-the parent company, Hengtong High Voltage, Hengtong Power Cable, Hengtong Smart Grid, and Spain-based Cablescom-have all received EcoVadis Gold Medals and ranked among the top 5% of companies assessed globally. This makes Hengtong the first company in its industry to attain EcoVadis Gold Medal standards simultaneously at the parent-company level, across multiple subsidiaries, and at both domestic and overseas operations.

Five Companies, One Set of Standards

EcoVadis is one of the world's most widely used platforms for assessing corporate sustainability. Its assessment covers four themes-Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement-and spans more than 100 countries. Many multinational corporations use EcoVadis ratings as an important reference in supplier selection.

The parent company, Hengtong Optic-Electric, participated in the assessment for the first time in early 2026, earning a score of 82 and a place in the top 5%, thereby receiving a Gold Medal outright. Hengtong High Voltage progressed from a Bronze Medal in 2025 to a Gold Medal in 2026. Hengtong Power Cable and Hengtong Smart Grid received Gold Medals in July and June 2026, respectively, while Spain-based Cablescom has maintained its Gold rating for several consecutive years.

The five entities operate in different business segments across Asia and Europe, yet all apply the same ESG management framework. The company has set long-term targets of peaking carbon emissions by 2028 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, and has established a sustainable operations system covering the full product life cycle, including R&D, manufacturing, supply chain management, and other stages.

According to the company's fourth ESG report, published in April 2026, its market-based greenhouse gas emissions intensity fell from 767.44 tonnes of CO2e per RMB 100 million of revenue in 2024 to 702.13 tonnes of CO2e per RMB 100 million of revenue in 2025, a decrease of 8.5%. Annual R&D investment totaled RMB 2.020 billion, representing 3.02% of revenue, and five subsidiaries had their net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

From Manufacturing Sites to Global Operations

Hengtong's green transition began at its manufacturing sites and has since been replicated at overseas plants, including those in Europe, building globally consistent capabilities for sustainable operations.

Hengtong High Voltage, whose core business is marine energy interconnection systems, has reduced its carbon emissions by an average of approximately 5% per year over the past five years, with output value remaining constant, through continuous energy-consumption reviews and process optimization. It was also included in Jiangsu Province's first list of zero-carbon factories.

Hengtong Power Cable earned its Gold Medal following a systematic, plant-wide decarbonization upgrade. Its technical team examined energy-consumption points workshop by workshop and implemented measures including rooftop solar photovoltaic systems, green electricity procurement, energy-saving equipment retrofits, and the recycling and reuse of waste cables.

Cablescom's certification in Spain is particularly noteworthy. From the initial construction phase, the facility had to comply with stringent European Union regulations on environmental protection, labor, and community governance. Rather than applying two separate sets of standards, Hengtong localized the Group's ESG management framework and implemented it directly at the site, providing European customers with local manufacturing and compliance assurance. The certification of the Spanish facility demonstrates that this framework can operate effectively across different jurisdictions.

Verifiable and Traceable Carbon Footprints

For Hengtong, ESG-related certifications are about more than obtaining a certificate. Crucially, they are underpinned by verifiable data-an especially important consideration for customers that must meet carbon emissions disclosure requirements in the European Union and other markets.

For carbon management, Hengtong has developed a digital carbon footprint platform that uses blockchain technology to collect and trace carbon emissions data across the full product life cycle. Every stage of the carbon footprint, from the receipt of raw materials at the factory to the delivery of finished products, can be recorded and verified. This capability also enabled the company to obtain the industry's first digitally verified product carbon footprint certificate.

In smart manufacturing, Hengtong's optical communications factory was recognized by the World Economic Forum as the first“Lighthouse Factory” in the global optical communications industry. The factory uses the industrial internet, AI analytics, and digital twin technology to optimize production and energy consumption. In 2026, the Group added three more provincial-level advanced smart factories, bringing its total to 16.

ESG controls across the supply chain are also advancing in parallel. In 2025, the company established clear management requirements for suppliers covering the scope and content of data disclosure, emissions reduction targets and roadmaps, incentive and constraint mechanisms, and priority initiatives. It also issued the Hengtong Optic-Electric Supplier Code of Conduct (2025 Edition), setting out supplier standards for business ethics, labor rights, occupational health and safety, environmental protection, information security, and intellectual property protection, and incorporated these requirements into supplier onboarding and performance management processes.

Products as Decarbonization Solutions

Hengtong's ESG performance is reflected not only in emissions reductions at its own factories; its products are also becoming part of global low-carbon infrastructure.

In optical communications, Hengtong's hollow-core fiber, multi-core fiber, G.654.E fiber, and 400G/800G high-speed optical modules serve intelligent computing centers and next-generation communications networks. Hollow-core fiber reduces transmission latency by approximately 33% compared with conventional fiber, delivering direct energy-efficiency gains for compute-intensive AI data centers.

In power transmission, Hengtong has developed ±1100 kV ultra-high-voltage energy-saving conductors. Its hard-drawn aluminum conductors achieve an electrical conductivity of 63% IACS and have been recognized as internationally leading following technical appraisal. It is estimated that if 20% of transmission lines were to adopt this technology, annual electricity savings would exceed 1 billion kWh, equivalent to avoiding approximately 4.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. The product has been deployed in major transmission projects in multiple countries and has expanded into markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe.

Hengtong has also performed strongly in broader ESG ratings: its MSCI ESG Rating was upgraded to“A”; it received a score of 45 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA); and it earned a Wind ESG Rating of“AA”.

Requirements for Access to Global Markets

Hengtong's business covers more than 150 countries and regions, and the company operates 13 overseas industrial bases worldwide. These facilities, including its Spanish site, enable local delivery close to customers in Europe and the United States. For international customers, ESG performance is an important consideration in selecting partners. EcoVadis Gold Medals, SBTi-validated net-zero targets, and Hengtong's domestically leading MSCI and S&P results together provide the credentials underpinning its access to global high-end supply chains. Traceable carbon data, transparent governance, and responsible supply chain management are prerequisites for earning the trust of European and American customers.

The five Gold Medals point to a clear sustainability pathway: from manufacturing sites to global operations, and from reducing emissions in production to helping customers reduce emissions through its products. For Hengtong Optic-Electric, sustainability is evolving from a compliance requirement into a competitive advantage in serving customers worldwide.

About Hengtong Optic-Electric

Hengtong Optic-Electric (600487) is a global provider of information and energy interconnection solutions, with businesses spanning optical communications, power transmission, marine energy, and international communications infrastructure. The company operates 13 overseas industrial bases worldwide, serves more than 150 countries and regions, and reported revenue of RMB 66.855 billion in 2025. Its optical communications factory was recognized by the World Economic Forum as the first“Lighthouse Factory” in the global optical communications industry, and the company ranked ninth among the“Top 10 Global Communications Infrastructure Brands by Brand Value” in 2026.

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Five Hengtong Optic-Electric Companies Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medals: One ESG Framework Across Asia and Europe News Provided By Network Telecom November 17, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Telecommunications



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