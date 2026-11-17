Cerri Project, enterprise project management software by Cerri AG

New release introduces a redesigned interface, customizable portfolio views, enhanced Stage-Gate visibility and integrated reporting dashboards.

- Patrice Cerri, Founder, Cerri AGLUZERN, SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cerri AG today announced the release of Cerri Project V11, the latest version of its enterprise project management software. Designed for project management offices (PMOs) managing complex project portfolios, V11 combines a redesigned user interface with customizable views, enhanced Stage-Gate tracking and self-service reporting.Built on new front-end technology, the release delivers faster loading speeds and a modernized experience across the software. The update helps PMO leaders, project managers and executives access project information and tailor portfolio reporting to their responsibilities.V11 gives users greater control over how they organize and analyze project portfolio data. Predefined views can be customized, saved as personal views or shared across the organization. Users can also create tailored charts directly from the data in those views. A fixed navigation bar keeps key functions within reach, while administrators can enable or disable menu items for each user profile.Building on Cerri Project's Stage-Gate capabilities, V11 introduces new and improved views for tracking initiatives across the project lifecycle. PMOs can more clearly identify which phase each project has reached and where gate decisions are needed, supporting structured portfolio governance.An integrated Report Builder within the dashboard creation engine enables users to create reports directly inside the software. Reports can be combined into personal dashboards or shared across the organization, giving teams and leadership up-to-date portfolio information with less manual preparation.“PMOs told us they wanted the governance depth of Cerri Project with the speed and flexibility of a modern application,” said Patrice Cerri, founder.“V11 delivers both, putting the views, charts and dashboards that drive better portfolio decisions directly in the hands of the people who make them.”Cerri Project V11 is available now. Existing customers can schedule their upgrade through their Cerri Project account contact or the support team.About Cerri ProjectCerri AG develops Cerri Project, enterprise project and portfolio management software for organizations that need structured governance, financial control and portfolio-wide visibility. It combines Stage-Gate governance, project portfolio management, CapEx and investment control, and resource and capacity planning in a single solution. Deployment options include on-premise, private cloud and hybrid environments. Learn more at cerri.

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Cerri Project Launches Version 11: Enterprise Project Management Software Built for the Modern PMO News Provided By Cerri AG November 17, 2026, 09:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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