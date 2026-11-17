MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called upon the younger generation to take an active role in countering forces allegedly attempting to destabilise the country's democratic structure and social harmony, both on the streets and through digital platforms.

Although he did not name any organisation or political party, his remarks appeared to target the ongoing agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Those who have always been against traditional Hindu culture and rituals are now trying to destabilise the social fervour and democratic structure of the country. These forces are unable to secure the popular mandate in elections. Out of frustration, they are trying to create trouble in the state. It is now the responsibility of the younger generation to counter these forces. I urge them to come forward and challenge such forces both socially, on the streets, and digitally through social media," Chief Minister Adhikari said.

He was addressing a gathering at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata during the inauguration of a programme featuring a mass recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chief Minister credited the younger generation with playing an important role in bringing about a change of government in West Bengal and said the new administration was committed to their aspirations.

"The new (Bharatiya Janata Party) government is not our government. It is your government. Therefore, the government is committed to the younger generation," he said.

Chief Minister Adhikari also launched a sharp attack on the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments, accusing both administrations of being hostile towards traditional Hindu culture and religious practices.

Recalling the 34-year rule of the Left Front, the Chief Minister said the Communists identified themselves as atheists and opposed religious slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Jai Bajrangbali' and 'Hare Krishna'.

He alleged that the subsequent 15-year Trinamool Congress government under former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also shown a similar attitude towards Hindu religious traditions.

"The previous Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) openly opposed the Ram Temple and described the Kumbh Mela as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. During her tenure, an idol of Goddess Kali was put inside a prison van," the Chief Minister alleged.

Chief Minister Adhikari also announced that a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita would be organised at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on December 29.

He said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat would attend the programme, which is expected to draw a large gathering.

-- IANS

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