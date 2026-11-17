MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 17 (IANS) India on Tuesday called for stronger international cooperation among the coconut-producing countries to tackle common challenges and ensure sustainable growth of the global coconut sector, with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur stressing the need for research collaboration, climate-resilient farming and better market access.

Inaugurating the 62nd Session of the International Coconut Community (ICC) and Ministerial Meeting in Kochi, the Minister said India's coconut sector supported the livelihoods of around 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers.

He also underlined the considerable export potential of coconut and coconut-based products.

Thakur said cooperation among producing nations was essential to strengthen the sector through farmer empowerment, skill development, value addition and the expansion of international markets.

He called for greater sharing of technology and research to improve productivity and help farmers meet emerging challenges.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Union Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra said the coconut industry needed to respond to changing consumer preferences and international market requirements.

He pointed to the growing demand for sustainably produced, vegan and lactose-free products and stressed the importance of food safety, quality standards, certification, and innovation to improve global competitiveness.

International Coconut Community Director General Jelfina C. Alouw said the organisation provided an important platform for coconut-producing nations to exchange knowledge, build partnerships and undertake collective action.

Ministers and representatives from the Marshall Islands, Kiribati and Samoa also highlighted the importance of coconut to their economies and livelihoods.

The four-day international meeting, being held from November 17 to 20, is jointly organised by the Coconut Development Board under the Union Agriculture Ministry and the ICC, headquartered in Jakarta.

The meeting will bring together member countries to discuss research, productivity, sustainability, value addition and global marketing of coconut and its products.

Awards were also presented to outstanding contributors to the sector, including coconut farmer K. Sampathkumar of Coimbatore, Apex Coco Products Limited and scientist M.R. Manikantan of ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute.