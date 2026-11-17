MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 17 (IANS) CPI(M) Lok Sabha member, Su Venkatesan, on Tuesday strongly countered Madras High Court Justice G.R. Swaminathan's remarks questioning his lifestyle and commitment to Communist principles, asserting that an individual's political convictions and actions should take precedence over their attire or mode of travel.

The Madurai MP also rejected the suggestion that he owned a luxury vehicle, clarifying that the Mercedes-Benz in which he had arrived at a railway station did not belong to him and that he had never owned a car.

The controversy erupted following observations made by Justice Swaminathan on Monday while hearing a contempt petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court concerning alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries.

During the proceedings, the judge recalled an encounter with Venkatesan at a railway station while travelling from Chennai to Madurai on the Pandian Express.

He questioned how a professed Communist could lead what he described as a“corporate” lifestyle.

Justice Swaminathan said the parliamentarian had arrived in a Mercedes-Benz, sported branded clothes and travelled in First AC, while the judge himself was travelling in Sleeper Class.

Responding through a detailed post on social media platform X, Venkatesan maintained that the ideological positions and political outlook of those scrutinising another person's lifestyle were more significant than their outward appearance.

The CPI(M) leader said Communists were accountable to the people and had a responsibility to respond whenever questions were raised about their commitment to simplicity and personal integrity.

Taking exception to the remarks about the luxury car, Venkatesan said criticism based on superficial observations without verifying facts reflected prejudice and amounted to a personal attack.

He also explained that his First AC railway journey was covered under the travel entitlements available to Members of Parliament.

Venkatesan argued that travelling in first class could not invalidate an individual's political views, just as travelling in Sleeper Class could not automatically lend credibility to someone's observations.

Reaffirming his commitment to Communist ideology, the parliamentarian said his political upbringing had taught him to question and challenge matters of public concern and that personal criticism would not deter him from pursuing those principles.

He asserted that the struggle between justice and injustice, and between reason and unreason, transcended individuals and would continue beyond their lifetimes.