MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the cultural ties between India and the Philippines while sharing details of a book - biography of former Manila Mayor Ramon D Bagatsing Sr - presented to him during his ongoing visit to Manila.

Titled 'Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino', the book was presented to the Prime Minister by Bagatsing Sr.'s son, former Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon S Bagatsing Jr., along with members of his family.

“A book and a deep-rooted cultural linkage. In Manila yesterday, I was presented with a copy of the book 'Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino.' This book is a biography of Mr. Ramon D Bagatsing Sr., Manila's longtime Mayor. It was presented by his son, former Ambassador of the Philippines to India, Mr. Ramon S Bagatsing Jr. and members of his family,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Mr. Ramon D. Bagatsing's life is one of courage, dedication and extensive public service. His father belonged to Punjab. From humble beginnings, he overcame various hardships, including those of the Second World War, to emerge as one of Manila's most distinguished public figures. His extraordinary journey is also a wonderful reminder of the enduring human connections between India and the Philippines,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit hosted by the Philippines in Manila in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast support for ASEAN unity and centrality, while underscoring the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific during his address at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed the progress of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across multiple domains.

The leaders also appreciated the initiatives undertaken to mark 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

PM Modi announced several initiatives to further strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation, including the long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan; ASEAN-India Space Hackathon; cooperation on critical minerals; expanding scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University; and free e-visas for ASEAN tourists, the MEA mentioned.

Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are "deeply interconnected", terming it essential to ensure that the future of the two sides is shaped by cooperation and not competition.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," the Prime Minister stated.