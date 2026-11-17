MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 17 (IANS) Content creator Amir Shokeen, who was arrested by the Delhi Police last month and has been in Tripura Police custody since November 10, will be taken to Ahmedabad in Gujarat as part of the investigation into a case involving alleged racial slurs and harassment of a tribal youth from Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said the Tripura Police, which is investigating the case, had approached the Additional District and Sessions Judge of West Tripura district in Agartala seeking permission to take Shokeen to Ahmedabad. The court subsequently granted the request.

"A Tripura Police team will take Shokeen to Ahmedabad on Wednesday as the place of occurrence (PoO) was in Gujarat. After visiting Ahmedabad and completing the necessary legal formalities, he will be brought back to Agartala," the police official told IANS.

Shokeen was initially arrested by the Delhi Police from Karol Bagh area of the city on October 22 in connection with another case. He was subsequently produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him to police custody.

A Tripura Police team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), brought the social media influencer from Delhi to Agartala on November 10 on transit remand in connection with the case involving alleged racial abuse and harassment of the tribal youth from the state.

After being brought to Agartala, Shokeen was produced before the Additional District and Sessions Judge on November 10, 13 and 16, and was remanded to police custody on each occasion for questioning.

The Tripura Police registered a case on October 22 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Rao had earlier said that the FIR was registered following the circulation of a video allegedly showing a youth from Tripura being subjected to racial slurs and harassment.

The video came to his notice on October 21, following which he contacted the Special Commissioner of Police In-charge of the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region of Delhi Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned, Rao had told the media.

Preliminary information suggested that the video was recorded in Ahmedabad around one-and-a-half months earlier.

The identity of the person who uploaded the video on social media had also been established, the Tripura Police Chief had said.

"We will take action legally, whatever is required, against the people involved in this incident," the DGP had added.

The video, which allegedly contains racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura, triggered widespread condemnation and demands for stringent action against those responsible.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had directed the DGP to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the alleged derogatory remarks made by the content creator against a young tribal man from the state.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with several political parties and leaders in Tripura, including the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Congress and Tipra Motha Party (TMP), condemned the alleged incident and demanded action against the accused.

Two CPI-M-affiliated youth organisations and two youth and student organisations affiliated with the TMP had also lodged police complaints in Agartala against Shokeen over the allegedly racist video targeting a youth from Tripura.