MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) The Bihar government has launched a special initiative to connect sugarcane farmers with modern agricultural practices and ensure they receive the benefits of various government schemes.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday flagged off the 'Sugarcane Development Chariot-2026 (Ganna Vikas Rath-2026)', which will travel through villages in the state's major sugarcane-producing districts to educate farmers about improved farming techniques, quality seeds and subsidy schemes.

The programme was organised by the Sugarcane Industries Department and presided over by Sugarcane Industries Minister Sanjay Kumar.

Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav attended the event as special guests, along with senior departmental officials.

Through the mobile awareness campaign, farmers will be informed about the Bihar Sugarcane Industry Promotion Policy-2026 and various subsidy schemes introduced by the department.

They will also receive guidance on eligibility criteria, application procedures and the documents required to avail themselves of these benefits.

The chariots will disseminate information about improved sugarcane varieties, appropriate sowing techniques to enhance productivity and scientific methods of protecting crops from pests and diseases.

Promotional materials and agricultural experts will be used to provide practical guidance to farmers.

A key component of the initiative is promoting the department's online portal.

Farmers will be taught how to register, submit applications for subsidies and receive payments through a transparent digital process.

The government aims to ensure that no eligible farmer is deprived of assistance due to a lack of awareness or difficulties in accessing information.

The initiative is part of the state government's broader strategy to increase sugarcane production and revive Bihar's sugar industry.

The government plans to develop the Champaran region into a major national hub for sugarcane production.

As part of this strategy, efforts are also underway to revive nine closed sugar mills and establish 25 new mills across the state.

The government expects the expansion of the sugar industry to provide farmers with better markets for their produce, improve their income and generate employment opportunities in rural areas.