MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Apple has released the second developer beta of its 27.3 software update across its platforms, introducing new features for the iPhone Duo foldable device.

Among major additions is a new front-camera unlock feature for iPhone Duo, allowing users to unlock the device while it is closed after a recent Touch ID or passcode authentication. The feature can be enabled through 'Settings' and is designed to provide quicker access when actively using the device.

The US-based technology firm also expanded Siri's capabilities within Safari and brought video podcasts to the Apple TV app.

Apple has also introduced a new 'close to lock' option for iPhone Duo users who prefer the device to automatically lock when folded shut. The setting can be activated through the Display and Brightness menu.

Moreover, the update further expands Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through Safari's new 'Ask About Page' feature.

On supported devices, users can ask Siri questions about the full contents of a webpage, including sections that are not currently visible on screen.

For instance, Siri can summarise information from lengthy travel guides, generate packing lists or identify specific details such as gluten-free menu options from restaurant websites without requiring users to manually scroll through pages.

Apart from that, Apple also announced that video podcast episodes available through Apple Podcasts will now be integrated into the Apple TV app.

The feature will allow users to discover and watch video podcasts across Apple TV 4K devices, supported smart televisions, iPhone, iPad, Mac and vehicles equipped with CarPlay.

In a further sign of growing developer support for its foldable ecosystem, Apple has optimised more than 200,000 applications for iPhone Duo as of now.

The latest beta release is currently available to developers for testing, with the new features expected to undergo further refinement before a broader public rollout.

Notably, Apple launched iPhone Duo earlier in September, entering the foldable market in India.