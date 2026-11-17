Shimla Police Arrests Key Drug Supplier From Haryana In Major Crackdown

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): In a major crackdown on the inter-state drug trafficking network operating in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla Police have arrested an alleged main supplier of chitta (heroin) from Pinjore in Haryana, who was reportedly supplying the contraband to youths in the Theog and Kotkhai areas of Shimla district. Investigation began with the recovery of 23 grams of heroin from two accused in Theog; police seized another 49 grams, Rs 1.02 lakh cash and an electronic weighing scale from the main supplier.

The arrest of Omkar alias Omi, a native of Theog who was currently residing in Pinjore, Panchkula district of Haryana, led to the recovery of another 49 grams of chitta(heroin drug), Rs 1,02,500 in cash and an electronic weighing machine from his premises. With this recovery, the total seizure in the case has reached approximately 72 grams of chitta. The investigation, which began with the arrest of two alleged local drug peddlers and the recovery of 23 grams of heroin, subsequently exposed a wider inter-state supply network.