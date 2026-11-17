Telangana CM Requests Early NOC for Sammakka Sagar Barrage Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur and urged him to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Sammakka Sagar project. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy explained that water requirements in Telangana could increase due to El Niño conditions. He requested the Chhattisgarh Government to permit water storage in the Sammakka Sagar Barrage and extend cooperation in securing the remaining clearances for the project. Responding to the request, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured that the NOC process would be completed at the earliest.

The Sammakka Sagar project was initially proposed at Kantalapalli. However, the proposed site was expected to submerge around 11,408 acres of land, affecting 17 tribal villages and security infrastructure. To minimise the impact, the barrage location was subsequently shifted to Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district of Telangana. According to an IIT Kharagpur study, approximately 33 acres of land in Chhattisgarh would be affected at the Full Reservoir Level (FRL). Even during severe floods, the affected area would not exceed 100 acres. The Telangana Government had paid Rs. 9.883 crore in April, as requested by the Chhattisgarh Government, for conducting the study. IIT Kharagpur submitted its report to the Chhattisgarh Government on July 30.

The Sammakka Sagar Barrage, constructed across the Godavari River at Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district, Telangana, has been completed. It has a storage capacity of 6.94 TMC at its Full Reservoir Level of +83 metres. The project aims to utilise Godavari waters to meet irrigation and drinking water requirements in drought-prone, backward and tribal areas of Telangana. Revanth Reddy also assured that Telangana was ready to bear the expenditure towards land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation in Chhattisgarh, in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations. Pointing out that the barrage construction had already been completed, the Chief Minister appealed to his Chhattisgarh counterpart to issue the NOC at the earliest in the larger public interest and expedite the remaining approval processes. (ANI)