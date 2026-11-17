Royal Couple Joins Young Innovators at Mumbai Earthshot Ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the youth-focused ceremony at the Museum of Solutions as part of their three-day visit to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Mumbai's Museum of Solutions (MuSo) on Tuesday, November 17, for the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards Ceremony, a key youth leadership engagement during their three-day official visit to India.

The royal couple is attending the event to celebrate young environmental innovators participating in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge, an initiative delivered in partnership with Design for Change and Instituto Alana. The programme has reached nearly one million students across 15,000 schools in 24 Indian states. Fifteen finalist student teams have travelled to Mumbai for a two-day programme at MuSo, where they are presenting their environmental projects and participating in workshops covering the five Earthshot themes. Five winning teams, representing each category, will be announced at Tuesday's ceremony.

The event also brought together Earthshot Prize Global Ambassadors and other prominent guests, including South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, British actress Simone Ashley and Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin. Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf was also present.

In a photograph from the 2026 Earthshot Prize events in Mumbai, the group can be seen in a mix of contemporary and traditional outfits. Princess Catherine wore a cornflower blue double-breasted pantsuit. Prince William opted for a textured charcoal-grey blazer, a light blue open-collar shirt and dark navy trousers. The Mumbai visit marks the Princess of Wales's first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to identify and scale innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Following the children's ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will recognise five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million. The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. On Wednesday, November 18, Prince William and Princess Catherine are scheduled to travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.