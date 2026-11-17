India and New Zealand Celebrate 100 Years of Historic Sporting Ties

Wellington [New Zealand], November 17 (ANI): India and New Zealand celebrated 100 years of sporting ties at the Indian High Commission here, with the Indian Men's Cricket Team and Armed Forces Hockey Team participating in the event. Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi highlighted the role of sport in strengthening India-New Zealand relations, recalling the Indian Army hockey team's historic 1926 tour, during which legendary Dhyan Chand captivated New Zealand spectators.

She noted that hockey and cricket exchanges over the past century, along with the contribution of the Indian diaspora, have further strengthened the bond between the two nations. The IHF organised its first international tour in 1926 to New Zealand, where the Indian men's hockey team played 21 matches and won 18. The tournament saw the emergence of a young Dhyan Chand, who would go on to become arguably the best hockey player the world has ever seen.

"Sport has indeed served as a powerful bridge between India and New Zealand. Just imagine, even before India gained independence, an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand in 1926, with the legendary Dhyan Chand mesmerising spectators and attracting huge crowds," Saiawi told ANI. "The tour had such a profound impact that it significantly influenced the way hockey was played in New Zealand. Over the past 100 years, our sporting ties have continued to grow through hockey and cricket exchanges, while the Indian diaspora has also played an important role in strengthening the bond between our two nations," envoy added.

Saiawi recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July visit to Auckland, highlighting his recognition of cricketers of Indian origin, including Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, for their contributions to New Zealand cricket. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Auckland in July this year, he acknowledged the contributions of several cricketers of Indian origin, including Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, who is also here with us today," she said.

Saiawi highlighted India's vision of becoming a leading sporting nation through investments in grassroots development, infrastructure, training and coaching, while emphasising New Zealand's potential role as a partner ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. She also underlined growing bilateral sports cooperation through the Joint Action Plan on Sports, citing rugby coaching programmes and exchanges involving Maori men's and women's teams as examples of the strengthening partnership.

"There are two important points I would like to highlight. First, our Prime Minister has a clear vision of making India a sporting nation. This involves significant investment in grassroots development, infrastructure, training and coaching. We are also preparing for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad gearing up to host the event. I believe New Zealand, with its expertise and capabilities in the sporting sector, can be an important partner in this journey," she noted. "Second, our bilateral cooperation in sports has gained momentum through the Joint Action Plan on Sports signed earlier this year and the exchange of sporting delegations between the two countries. Several initiatives are already underway, including rugby coaching programmes and visits by Maori teams to India, where both men's and women's teams have participated in matches, including a mixed-gender fixture," she added.

Saiawi emphasised that sporting exchanges and initiatives have further diversified India-New Zealand relations, with sport emerging as an important avenue for strengthening bilateral ties. "These initiatives reflect the diverse and multifaceted nature of the relationship between India and New Zealand, with sport serving as another important avenue for strengthening our partnership," she concluded.