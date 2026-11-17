ASEAN Leaders Back New AI Declaration to Boost MSME Digital Growth

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): ASEAN leaders have adopted the declaration to promote artificial intelligence (AI)-powered growth among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), focusing on affordable technology solutions, digital infrastructure, AI literacy and responsible technology adoption across the region. The ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on AI-Powered MSME Growth was adopted during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 15. It outlines a coordinated regional framework to address barriers preventing smaller businesses from adopting AI and to improve their access to emerging technologies.

The declaration recognises that MSMEs form the backbone of ASEAN economies but continue to face challenges in AI adoption due to limited awareness, inadequate data readiness, insufficient digital capabilities, the high cost of technology solutions and uneven digital infrastructure across member states. The leaders noted that AI has the potential to improve productivity, efficiency and innovation among MSMEs through workflow automation and digital transformation. Under the declaration, ASEAN member states have been encouraged to explore voluntary and flexible approaches to assess the AI readiness of MSMEs and identify gaps in their technological capabilities.

The leaders also called for greater public-private partnerships (PPPs), involving start-ups, technology companies, incubators, accelerators, universities and research institutions, to provide affordable AI tools, cloud services and capacity-building programmes tailored to the requirements of smaller businesses. The initiative also seeks to strengthen connections between AI solution providers and MSMEs to facilitate the adoption of technology across different business sectors. Emphasising the importance of digital infrastructure, the declaration calls for affordable and reliable connectivity and supportive digital ecosystems to enable wider AI adoption among businesses.

ASEAN leaders also identified AI literacy as a key requirement for responsible and sustainable adoption. Member states and relevant stakeholders have been encouraged to introduce programmes that equip entrepreneurs with the ability to use AI critically, assess potential risks and remain accountable for decisions supported by AI systems. The declaration further supports a Regional and National MSME AI Awareness and Communications Initiative to promote practical and responsible AI adoption, taking into account local languages and varying levels of digital readiness across the region.

The leaders also stressed the need to ensure inclusive access to AI, particularly for women-led enterprises and businesses operating in rural and remote areas, to narrow the digital development gap and expand the benefits of technology-driven growth. On AI governance, the declaration encourages member states to strengthen voluntary frameworks in accordance with their respective national laws, regulations and policies. It calls for the adoption of relevant internationally recognised AI standards and best practices to ensure lawful and ethical technology use, transparency, accountability, cybersecurity, appropriate data governance and human oversight.

The agreement also highlights the importance of personal data protection for MSMEs and respect for intellectual property rights. It calls for the identification and management of cybersecurity and data-related risks associated with AI adoption. On cross-border data sharing and transfers, ASEAN leaders stated that such activities should be undertaken for clearly defined purposes, in accordance with the respective national laws and regulations of member states, and with appropriate access controls and data protection safeguards.

For implementation, the declaration tasks the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting (ADGMIN), supported by the ASEAN Digital Senior Officials' Meeting (ADGSOM) and the Working Group on AI Governance (WG-AI), with facilitating coordination and information-sharing. Member states have also been encouraged to engage their national MSME agencies and relevant stakeholders through existing coordination mechanisms. The Philippines, as the lead proponent among ASEAN member states, will coordinate with other members and the ASEAN Secretariat to report on progress under the AI-Powered MSME Growth Action Plan. The declaration is guided by the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, the Expanded ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics for Generative AI (2025), and the ASEAN Responsible AI Roadmap (2025-2030). The 49th ASEAN Summit was held in the Philippines under the country's 2026 chairmanship theme, "Navigating Our Future, Together". (ANI)