Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Adding Fake Votes to UP Electoral Roll

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the 2027 elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its“conspiratorial allies” of attempting to add fake votes to the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that they were launching a special intelligence campaign under the categories of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP, sensing its imminent defeat in the state, was undertaking a campaign to include bogus voters in the electoral roll through Form 6 applications. He warned that the public would hold the BJP and officials accountable for any irregularities in the process.

“The public will remind the BJP and corrupt officials of their misdeeds for any irregularities in Form Six. The next destination for corrupt officials will be jail. The BJP and its conspiratorial allies, sensing their imminent defeat in Uttar Pradesh, are launching a special intelligence campaign to add fake votes under the 'ASDD' (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) designation,” he wrote.

He said the party had established a monitoring mechanism involving booth in-charges, PDA guards, declared and potential candidates, party members, supporters and well-wishers to monitor every new voter addition. Yadav said the monitoring would extend from polling booths to the Election Commission, with party functionaries at the state, district and assembly levels, along with members of every party cell, keeping watch on new names added to the electoral roll.

He added that the party had also put in place a system through which citizens could monitor new voter additions in their respective neighbourhoods.“From the booth to the Election Commission, our booth in-charges, PDA guards, declared and potential candidates, every official from the state to the district and assembly levels, and every cell, party member, supporter, and well-wisher will keep a close eye on every new vote. We have put in place a system where every vigilant citizen can keep an eye on any new votes added in their neighbourhood,” he further wrote.

He said the party would demand an accounting for every new voter entry and would not allow any addition if there was even the slightest suspicion of dishonesty. If an irregular addition was made, the party would file an evidence-based complaint against the official concerned and seek their dismissal, withholding of pension and other funds, and punishment.

The SP chief further said that evidence would be collected against officials allegedly involved in attempts to add names illegally under pressure from the BJP and that FIRs would be registered in such cases. He said everyone involved in what he described as a crime against democracy would face prosecution and punishment.

Yadav also cautioned officials that BJP leaders would not support them if they were convicted and sentenced. He said they would be left to face the consequences of their actions, while their families faced criticism from relatives and acquaintances. He further warned officials who believed their alleged ill-gotten wealth would secure their future generations, saying the public was also monitoring the increase in their properties and assets.

Yadav concluded his post by warning that no one involved in dishonest practices would be spared. His remarks come after the Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday announced that the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16.