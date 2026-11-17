EaseMyTrip Launches AI-Powered Social Travel Chatbot 'Raahi'

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has announced the launch of 'Raahi', a dedicated AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot designed to bring a social dimension to travel. Launched on November 12, the standalone social travel platform connects people heading to similar destinations around the same dates, helping them discover potential companions, exchange plans and explore opportunities for meaningful interaction through WhatsApp.

Supporting domestic and international destinations, Raahi uses AI-enabled matching based on destinations and travel dates to identify people with overlapping itineraries. The initiative reflects EaseMyTrip's commitment to combining technology with human connections and extending its offerings beyond conventional travel bookings.

Empowering Meaningful Connections

Commenting on the launch, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said,“Travel has always been about more than just reaching a destination. It is also about the people we meet, the experiences we share and the connections we build along the way. At EaseMyTrip, we have consistently focused on leveraging technology to make travel simpler, more accessible and more meaningful for our customers. With Raahi, we are taking this vision a step further by introducing a dedicated AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot that brings a social element into the travel experience.”

AI-Powered Social Connectivity for Different Travel Needs

Raahi's AI-enabled companion matching creates opportunities for meaningful interactions across different age groups. For senior citizens travelling alone, the platform can help identify people following similar itineraries, offering companionship and greater social comfort. Families travelling with children can exchange parenting-related travel tips, information on child-friendly experiences and practical recommendations. For business professionals, Raahi offers opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and business exploration with others visiting the same destination.

Carpooling, Shared Mobility and Sustainability

By helping people with similar routes find one another, Raahi supports opportunities for carpooling, shared local transfers and coordinated transportation. These arrangements may reduce individual travel costs and, when they replace separate vehicle journeys, contribute to lower fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions.

Cultural Exploration and Local Insights

Raahi also encourages cultural exploration and exchange by helping people from different regions and backgrounds share local recommendations, regional traditions, cuisines and destination insights.

Operating independently of EaseMyTrip's existing AI chatbot, Raahi offers small WhatsApp travel groups and anonymous one-on-one conversations without revealing phone numbers. Matching is based on destinations and travel dates, and no additional app download is required.