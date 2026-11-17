Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Nitin Nabin to BJP Strategy Meet in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed BJP president Nitin Nabin to Mathura for the party's strategy meeting ahead of the 2027 State Legislative Assembly elections. "A warm welcome and congratulations to the Hon. National President of @BJP4India, Shri @NitinNabinji, in Mathura, the sacred birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna, who took birth as a cowherd," Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Nitin Nabin shared on X, "Thank you for the warm welcome extended by party office-bearers and workers under the leadership of State President Shri @mppchaudharyji during my visit to Mathura."

The BJP's two-day strategy meeting began on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, asserting confidence in the party's victory in the polls next year. Maurya said, "A two-day planning session has commenced today for a team of 54 individuals-comprising those active in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape, the government, and the party organisation, including those working at the national level with a focus on Uttar Pradesh. The session will continue until tomorrow, when our National President, Nitin Nabin, will also arrive. In 2027, the BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority."

He said that the party of confident of securing 60 per cent of the votes in the state and the contest is for the remaining 40 per cent. "There has been a profound transformation since 2017; the rampant hooliganism, crime, dominance of the mafia, and the frequent riots that plagued Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017 have been effectively addressed. Law and order are now robust and well-maintained. Significant work has been accomplished for the welfare and upliftment of the poor. Under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the 'double-engine' government has contributed to a national milestone-recognised by the World Bank-of lifting 50 crore people out of poverty... The fanciful, unrealistic dreams harboured by the Samajwadi Party will be shattered. We are confident of securing 60 per cent, while the remaining 40 per cent will be split among others-and even within that segment," the Deputy CM stated.

According to sources, the political discussions on Monday primarily focused on countering Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative by emphasising the issues of Hindutva and development. The meeting discussed how the BJP could counter the SP's social coalition and caste-based political arithmetic by strengthening its Hindutva narrative while highlighting its development agenda. On the organisational front, several leaders reportedly raised concerns over resentment among party workers. They stressed that addressing the dissatisfaction of grassroots workers would be crucial for the party, as unresolved grievances could pose challenges during the elections. Among the office-bearers present on the dais, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh presented their views during the meeting. Other senior leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to put forward their views on the second day of the deliberations.

The BJP, which won 255 of the 403 seats in the Assembly in 2022, is eyeing a third consecutive term.