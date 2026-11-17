Social media users are sharing a video of a group of young guys dancing on the roof of a Thar SUV while obstructing the passage of two ambulances. The event happened at Bachhrauta village in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh's Babugarh region. The men are seen in the video parking their Thar in the middle of the road and getting up on the roof to dance. The occupants of the SUV are refusing to move aside as two ambulances can be seen arriving from behind with their sirens screaming.

A patient was in one of the ambulances. The men keep dancing on the car in spite of the sirens, delaying the ambulances and obstructing traffic. Social media users have reacted to the video by criticizing the men's conduct and their disdain for individuals who could require immediate medical assistance.

Watch Viral Video

#up: एम्बुलेंस के आगे थार खड़ी कर छत पर डांस, मामला हापुड़ के बछरौता मार्ग का है, मरीज को ले जा रही एम्बुलेंस सायरन बजाती रही,, Rahul Gautam (@rahulgautamhpr) November 16, 2026

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

A guy was arrested in Surat earlier this month after a video appeared online that showed him blasting firecrackers into the sky on Diwali nite while operating a Thar with one hand. Police said that passing cars and two-wheelers were immediately in danger due to the risky act. They said that a serious accident may have easily been caused by a single error.

A few months ago, a motorbike was pulled for many kilometers down a major highway when a driver in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for reportedly trying to escape a gas station without paying.

The incident unfolded at a fuel station in the Dhum Manikpur area. The driver, identified as Harsh, 22, from Sikandrabad, reportedly filled his black Mahindra Thar SUV with diesel. When it came time to pay, he claimed he would settle the bill online but instead drove off without completing the transaction.