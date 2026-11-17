Germany Unveils USD300M Ukraine Aid Package Amid Russian Strikes
(MENAFN) Germany announced a fresh $300 million military assistance commitment for Ukraine on Tuesday, including advanced air defense capabilities, guided missiles and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, as Russian aerial attacks intensify.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius outlined the planned support ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, arguing that Russia's increased air campaign reflects its inability to achieve meaningful advances on the battlefield.
“Russia is intensifying its aerial attacks because it is failing to make progress on the battlefield,” Pistorius told reporters.
“For us, as nations supporting Ukraine, this makes one thing very clear: we must continue to provide Ukraine with effective and rapid support in the realm of air defense,” he stressed, confirming that Berlin would detail further commitments during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting later Tuesday.
Pistorius said Germany would allocate another $300 million to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), an initiative that funds the procurement of US weapons for Kyiv, with particular emphasis on expanding its air defense capabilities.
“The focus of the package is air defense—specifically, guided missiles for Patriot systems PAC-2 and PAC-3. In addition, we are including IRIS-T systems and missiles, as previously announced,” he added.
The German defense chief accused Moscow of intentionally striking civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in Ukraine's major urban centers, as the country prepares for an exceptionally severe winter.
He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine's ability to intercept incoming attacks was increasingly urgent given the deteriorating security situation.
“Germany is also preparing to integrate IRIS-T missiles into the NASAMS air defense systems being supplied by Norway,” Pistorius said. “We will also provide new radar systems to help maintain an air situational picture, as well as ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and drones.”
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius outlined the planned support ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, arguing that Russia's increased air campaign reflects its inability to achieve meaningful advances on the battlefield.
“Russia is intensifying its aerial attacks because it is failing to make progress on the battlefield,” Pistorius told reporters.
“For us, as nations supporting Ukraine, this makes one thing very clear: we must continue to provide Ukraine with effective and rapid support in the realm of air defense,” he stressed, confirming that Berlin would detail further commitments during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting later Tuesday.
Pistorius said Germany would allocate another $300 million to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), an initiative that funds the procurement of US weapons for Kyiv, with particular emphasis on expanding its air defense capabilities.
“The focus of the package is air defense—specifically, guided missiles for Patriot systems PAC-2 and PAC-3. In addition, we are including IRIS-T systems and missiles, as previously announced,” he added.
The German defense chief accused Moscow of intentionally striking civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in Ukraine's major urban centers, as the country prepares for an exceptionally severe winter.
He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine's ability to intercept incoming attacks was increasingly urgent given the deteriorating security situation.
“Germany is also preparing to integrate IRIS-T missiles into the NASAMS air defense systems being supplied by Norway,” Pistorius said. “We will also provide new radar systems to help maintain an air situational picture, as well as ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and drones.”
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