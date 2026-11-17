Kyrgyzstan Seeks International Climate Funding to Protect Glaciers, Water Resources
(MENAFN) Kyrgyzstan is pursuing increased international climate financing to safeguard its glaciers, mountain ecosystems and water supplies amid growing threats from climate change, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova said during the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya.
“As a mountainous country, we raise issues here that concern mountainous nations — nations that are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change,” she said on the sidelines of the conference.
With mountains covering more than 90% of its territory, Kyrgyzstan faces significant exposure to climate-related risks. According to UNESCO, the country's glaciers have lost 16% of their volume over the past 70 years, threatening future water availability for drinking and irrigation while creating challenges for agriculture and hydropower production.
Raimkulova highlighted the importance of safeguarding glaciers, natural landscapes, biodiversity, water resources and designated protected areas. She also noted that Kyrgyzstan was introducing legislative measures to incorporate glaciers into its system of specially protected natural territories.
Protecting Lake Issyk-Kul is another major concern, particularly as its water levels continue to decline.
“More than 100 rivers once flowed into the lake, but that number has fallen to around 30,” Raimkulova said.
As part of its climate response, Kyrgyzstan has adopted a carbon neutrality strategy extending through 2050 and is pursuing a transition toward net-zero emissions.
The country is also working to establish national frameworks for greenhouse gas management and carbon trading, alongside the development of a comprehensive national climate adaptation plan.
Among its major regional projects is the “From Glaciers to Farms” initiative, which carries an estimated cost of $3.5 billion. The program aims to modernize irrigation systems, improve early warning mechanisms, strengthen water management and support glacier preservation.
Raimkulova emphasized that obtaining adequate financing and expanding cooperation with international development organizations were essential to carrying out the country's climate initiatives.
She also described COP31 as an important opportunity for governments to address common environmental challenges, share experiences and strengthen international cooperation, stressing the importance of considering the needs of vulnerable communities.
“We must address the needs of the people,” she said. “Therefore, attracting investment and bringing in high-quality projects is important for every country.”
“As a mountainous country, we raise issues here that concern mountainous nations — nations that are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change,” she said on the sidelines of the conference.
With mountains covering more than 90% of its territory, Kyrgyzstan faces significant exposure to climate-related risks. According to UNESCO, the country's glaciers have lost 16% of their volume over the past 70 years, threatening future water availability for drinking and irrigation while creating challenges for agriculture and hydropower production.
Raimkulova highlighted the importance of safeguarding glaciers, natural landscapes, biodiversity, water resources and designated protected areas. She also noted that Kyrgyzstan was introducing legislative measures to incorporate glaciers into its system of specially protected natural territories.
Protecting Lake Issyk-Kul is another major concern, particularly as its water levels continue to decline.
“More than 100 rivers once flowed into the lake, but that number has fallen to around 30,” Raimkulova said.
As part of its climate response, Kyrgyzstan has adopted a carbon neutrality strategy extending through 2050 and is pursuing a transition toward net-zero emissions.
The country is also working to establish national frameworks for greenhouse gas management and carbon trading, alongside the development of a comprehensive national climate adaptation plan.
Among its major regional projects is the “From Glaciers to Farms” initiative, which carries an estimated cost of $3.5 billion. The program aims to modernize irrigation systems, improve early warning mechanisms, strengthen water management and support glacier preservation.
Raimkulova emphasized that obtaining adequate financing and expanding cooperation with international development organizations were essential to carrying out the country's climate initiatives.
She also described COP31 as an important opportunity for governments to address common environmental challenges, share experiences and strengthen international cooperation, stressing the importance of considering the needs of vulnerable communities.
“We must address the needs of the people,” she said. “Therefore, attracting investment and bringing in high-quality projects is important for every country.”
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