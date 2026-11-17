Denmark Faces Compensation Trial Over Greenlanders’ Rights
(MENAFN) A compensation trial involving 26 Greenlanders who were denied legal recognition of their fathers and inheritance rights began Tuesday at Denmark’s Eastern High Court, according to Danish public broadcaster DR.
Each claimant is demanding 125,000 Danish kroner ($18,400) from the Danish government, arguing that legislation applicable at the time of their births deprived them of rights granted to children born to married parents in Greenland.
Under the former legal framework, children born outside marriage in Denmark enjoyed rights that were not extended to children in Greenland in similar circumstances.
The plaintiffs belong to a group commonly referred to as the “legally fatherless.” Greenland’s Children’s Act was introduced in West Greenland in 1963 before being extended to North and East Greenland in 1974.
According to the report, as many as 5,000 Greenlanders who are still alive could have been affected by the discriminatory legislation.
Johanne Lyberth, who is following the proceedings but is not a claimant, described the personal difficulties she experienced growing up, including bullying and discovering that she had been adopted without being informed.
“I wasn’t even told I was adopted. I grew up not saying anything. I’ve been alone a lot. I was bullied because I was fair,” she said.
The proceedings come after a separate compensation case involving Greenlandic women who underwent the insertion of intrauterine devices without their consent.
Earlier this year, the women were granted the opportunity to seek compensation of 300,000 Danish kroner ($44,200) each from the Danish state. The dispute was settled through an out-of-court agreement.
Each claimant is demanding 125,000 Danish kroner ($18,400) from the Danish government, arguing that legislation applicable at the time of their births deprived them of rights granted to children born to married parents in Greenland.
Under the former legal framework, children born outside marriage in Denmark enjoyed rights that were not extended to children in Greenland in similar circumstances.
The plaintiffs belong to a group commonly referred to as the “legally fatherless.” Greenland’s Children’s Act was introduced in West Greenland in 1963 before being extended to North and East Greenland in 1974.
According to the report, as many as 5,000 Greenlanders who are still alive could have been affected by the discriminatory legislation.
Johanne Lyberth, who is following the proceedings but is not a claimant, described the personal difficulties she experienced growing up, including bullying and discovering that she had been adopted without being informed.
“I wasn’t even told I was adopted. I grew up not saying anything. I’ve been alone a lot. I was bullied because I was fair,” she said.
The proceedings come after a separate compensation case involving Greenlandic women who underwent the insertion of intrauterine devices without their consent.
Earlier this year, the women were granted the opportunity to seek compensation of 300,000 Danish kroner ($44,200) each from the Danish state. The dispute was settled through an out-of-court agreement.
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