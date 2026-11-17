Former US Regulator Warns AI Boom Could Trigger Economic Recession
(MENAFN) Former US financial regulator Gary Gensler has warned that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence has fueled an economic bubble that could eventually collapse and push the US economy into recession before the 2028 presidential election, according to reports.
Gensler, who supervised American financial markets during the Biden administration, said in an interview that the AI sector was already experiencing bubble-like conditions.
His warning comes as the industry faces growing uncertainty following several setbacks and disruptions in recent weeks.
Democrats' success in the midterm elections has increased investor concerns about potential restrictions on data center development, a critical component of artificial intelligence expansion.
Meanwhile, developments surrounding Nvidia's Jensen Huang, one of the industry's most influential figures, have also unsettled investors in Washington and across Wall Street.
At the same time, Anthropic faces significant challenges as it prepares for what could become a record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).
Gensler, who chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2021 to 2025, raised concerns about the enormous sums being directed toward AI infrastructure, with some estimates placing annual investment at approximately $800 billion.
He argued that previous technological revolutions demonstrate how periods of extraordinary innovation and heavy investment eventually reach a stage where expansion slows and markets begin to contract.
According to Gensler, the key question is whether a potential downturn would lead to a relatively limited recession or develop into a much more serious economic crisis.
His comments place him among several prominent former US financial officials warning about the possibility of an economic downturn driven by excessive AI investment.
Similar concerns have been voiced by major investors and economists, including hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff and investor Mike Novogratz.
Gensler, who currently serves as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), compared the current AI investment boom with previous waves of technological development.
He pointed to the railway expansion, the growing adoption of electricity during the 1920s and the internet boom of the 1990s as examples of innovations that attracted massive investments before facing substantial economic corrections.
The artificial intelligence industry is currently experiencing a comparable investment surge, with major technology companies allocating enormous resources to data centers, advanced semiconductors and supporting infrastructure.
Companies are racing to develop increasingly powerful chips and sophisticated AI models, encouraged by expectations of significant financial returns and intensifying technological competition between the United States and China.
However, investment levels are growing faster than the industry's ability to generate corresponding profits.
The widening gap between infrastructure spending and actual financial returns has raised questions about the sustainability of the AI investment boom, increasing concerns that the sector could eventually experience a substantial market correction.
Gensler, who supervised American financial markets during the Biden administration, said in an interview that the AI sector was already experiencing bubble-like conditions.
His warning comes as the industry faces growing uncertainty following several setbacks and disruptions in recent weeks.
Democrats' success in the midterm elections has increased investor concerns about potential restrictions on data center development, a critical component of artificial intelligence expansion.
Meanwhile, developments surrounding Nvidia's Jensen Huang, one of the industry's most influential figures, have also unsettled investors in Washington and across Wall Street.
At the same time, Anthropic faces significant challenges as it prepares for what could become a record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).
Gensler, who chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2021 to 2025, raised concerns about the enormous sums being directed toward AI infrastructure, with some estimates placing annual investment at approximately $800 billion.
He argued that previous technological revolutions demonstrate how periods of extraordinary innovation and heavy investment eventually reach a stage where expansion slows and markets begin to contract.
According to Gensler, the key question is whether a potential downturn would lead to a relatively limited recession or develop into a much more serious economic crisis.
His comments place him among several prominent former US financial officials warning about the possibility of an economic downturn driven by excessive AI investment.
Similar concerns have been voiced by major investors and economists, including hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff and investor Mike Novogratz.
Gensler, who currently serves as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), compared the current AI investment boom with previous waves of technological development.
He pointed to the railway expansion, the growing adoption of electricity during the 1920s and the internet boom of the 1990s as examples of innovations that attracted massive investments before facing substantial economic corrections.
The artificial intelligence industry is currently experiencing a comparable investment surge, with major technology companies allocating enormous resources to data centers, advanced semiconductors and supporting infrastructure.
Companies are racing to develop increasingly powerful chips and sophisticated AI models, encouraged by expectations of significant financial returns and intensifying technological competition between the United States and China.
However, investment levels are growing faster than the industry's ability to generate corresponding profits.
The widening gap between infrastructure spending and actual financial returns has raised questions about the sustainability of the AI investment boom, increasing concerns that the sector could eventually experience a substantial market correction.
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