Germany's BundID Hit by Mass Login Attack Targeting User Accounts
(MENAFN) Germany's digital citizen account system, BundID, came under a coordinated cyberattack on Monday after unidentified attackers launched large-scale automated login attempts, according to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).
The attackers attempted to breach user accounts by exploiting previously exposed login credentials, using a technique known as credential stuffing, in which stolen usernames and passwords are repeatedly tested to gain unauthorized access.
A BSI spokesperson confirmed that the agency was investigating a security incident affecting the platform, stating that “automated, mass login attempts against BundID accounts took place.”
In response, additional security requirements were introduced for users accessing their accounts through usernames and passwords. Under the new measures, login attempts now trigger a one-time verification code sent by email, which users must enter before they can access their accounts, according to the BundID website.
Authorities initially suspended password-based logins on Monday morning as a precautionary measure. The service was subsequently restored in the afternoon after the introduction of mandatory two-factor authentication.
The attackers attempted to breach user accounts by exploiting previously exposed login credentials, using a technique known as credential stuffing, in which stolen usernames and passwords are repeatedly tested to gain unauthorized access.
A BSI spokesperson confirmed that the agency was investigating a security incident affecting the platform, stating that “automated, mass login attempts against BundID accounts took place.”
In response, additional security requirements were introduced for users accessing their accounts through usernames and passwords. Under the new measures, login attempts now trigger a one-time verification code sent by email, which users must enter before they can access their accounts, according to the BundID website.
Authorities initially suspended password-based logins on Monday morning as a precautionary measure. The service was subsequently restored in the afternoon after the introduction of mandatory two-factor authentication.
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