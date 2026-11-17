Thomas Frank Returns to Premier League With Crystal Palace
(MENAFN) Crystal Palace have appointed former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank as their new head coach, handing the Danish tactician a contract running through June 2029, the Premier League club confirmed Monday.
The 53-year-old takes over from Pierre Sage, who was sacked on Nov. 12 after recording just two victories in 10 Premier League fixtures, a run that left Palace bottom of the league standings.
Club chairman Steve Parish welcomed the appointment, highlighting Frank's record of building competitive sides and developing individual players.
"I'm delighted to be able to welcome Thomas to Crystal Palace. He has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for our club," Parish said in a statement.
Frank also expressed his enthusiasm about taking charge, describing Palace as an iconic English football institution.
"It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic Football Club. I'm really, really looking forward to it," he said on X.
The appointment marks Frank's return to Premier League management after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur in February. He had spent just under eight months at the north London club following his arrival in June 2025.
Before joining Tottenham, Frank enjoyed a successful seven-year tenure at Brentford, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and establishing the Bees as a top-flight side.
Brentford secured ninth place in the 2022-23 campaign before finishing 10th in 2024-25. Frank's achievements during the latter season earned him a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Year award.
Earlier in his coaching career, Frank worked with Denmark's national youth teams before taking charge of Danish club Brondby.
His first Premier League assignment with Palace is scheduled for Saturday, when the London side travel to face Coventry City.
The 53-year-old takes over from Pierre Sage, who was sacked on Nov. 12 after recording just two victories in 10 Premier League fixtures, a run that left Palace bottom of the league standings.
Club chairman Steve Parish welcomed the appointment, highlighting Frank's record of building competitive sides and developing individual players.
"I'm delighted to be able to welcome Thomas to Crystal Palace. He has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for our club," Parish said in a statement.
Frank also expressed his enthusiasm about taking charge, describing Palace as an iconic English football institution.
"It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic Football Club. I'm really, really looking forward to it," he said on X.
The appointment marks Frank's return to Premier League management after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur in February. He had spent just under eight months at the north London club following his arrival in June 2025.
Before joining Tottenham, Frank enjoyed a successful seven-year tenure at Brentford, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and establishing the Bees as a top-flight side.
Brentford secured ninth place in the 2022-23 campaign before finishing 10th in 2024-25. Frank's achievements during the latter season earned him a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Year award.
Earlier in his coaching career, Frank worked with Denmark's national youth teams before taking charge of Danish club Brondby.
His first Premier League assignment with Palace is scheduled for Saturday, when the London side travel to face Coventry City.
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