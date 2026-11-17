Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai honours 829 graduates at 20th Annual Convocation, awards four full scholarships to young women
(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) The two-day ceremony recognised achievements across six academic schools and institutes, with 45 recipients of the Dr. Ramdas Pai Academic Excellence Awards and 10 recipients recognised for Outstanding Contributions to School, Sports and Cultural Activities.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 November 2026: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai celebrated the graduation of 829 students at its 20th Annual Convocation, held on 13 and 14 November 2026 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. The two-day ceremony recognised academic excellence and student achievement, while also marking the award of four full-tuition scholarships to young women through an initiative undertaken in collaboration with the Embassy of India, UAE.
The convocation brought together distinguished representatives from academia, government and industry. The first day's ceremony, held for graduates of the School of Engineering & IT, School of Design & Architecture and Manipal Institute of Liberal Arts, welcomed Mr. Marwan Abdulaziz, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, TECOM Group; and, Mr. Vinod Easwaran, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Payments Bank Limited, as Guests of Honour.
The second day celebrated graduates from Manipal Business School, Manipal School of Commerce & Management and Manipal Institute of Health & Life Sciences, with H.E. Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Mr. Vinod Easwaran attending as Guests of Honour.
The Class of 2026 included graduates from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across engineering, information technology, architecture, design, liberal arts, business, commerce, management, health and life sciences. The 829 graduates now join MAHE Dubai’s growing alumni community.
Academic honours included the Dr. Ramdas M. Pai Excellence Awards, presented to 45 students in recognition of their academic achievements. The university also conferred the Dr. Ramdas M. Pai Outstanding Contribution Awards on 10 recipients for Outstanding Contributions to School, Sports and Cultural Activities.
Another highlight was the presentation of 100% scholarships to Neha KK, Shaikha Saeed, Anisha Fathima Niaz Ahamed and Rasmiya Raushani under the Mahila Sarva Siksha Abhiyan initiative. Established in 2015 with the support of the Embassy of India, UAE, the programme aims to make higher education more accessible to deserving young women who require financial assistance. The scholarships will support the four recipients in pursuing their university education at MAHE Dubai, helping to address financial barriers that might otherwise limit their academic opportunities.
Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Dubai, said: "Convocation is an important milestone for our students and the families who have supported them throughout their academic journey. The value of their education will also be reflected in what they do beyond the university. We want our graduates to approach their careers with the right knowledge, judgement, curiosity and confidence to contribute in their chosen fields and to the communities around them. We are proud of the 829 students who have reached this milestone and the dedication they have shown throughout their studies."
“As an institution, we also have a responsibility to recognise potential in those who may not have the financial means to pursue higher education. The scholarships awarded through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan initiative reflect that responsibility. Every capable student deserves an opportunity to develop their abilities, and we hope this support will allow these four young women to pursue their ambitions with confidenc”,” added Dr. Sudhindra.
Neha K.K., a BTech Computer Science and Engineering student and recipient of the Mahila Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Scholarship, said: “em>“As a girl with big dreams, receiving the 100% Mahila Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Scholarship means the world to me and my family. Seeing the happiness and pride in my p’rents’ eyes was a moment I will never forget. I am truly grateful to MAHE Dubai and the Government of India, through the Embassy of India in the UAE, for believing in girls like me and giving us the opportunity to pursue our dreams without financial ”orries.”
The university's focus on preparing students for life beyond the classroom is reflected in its engagement with industry. During the year, MAHE Dubai's Career Services team facilitated access to more than 1,500 opportunities, with over 300 offers extended to students through placements, internships, recruitment drives and other employer engagements. Working with more than 500 organisations and industry partners, the university continues to connect academic learning with practical experience and professional opportunities.
The ceremonies were also attended by MAHE's senior leadership, including Dr. Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Mr. Niranjan Jayakumar, President, Manipal International Business and CEO, Manipal Education, MENA Region.
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 November 2026: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai celebrated the graduation of 829 students at its 20th Annual Convocation, held on 13 and 14 November 2026 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. The two-day ceremony recognised academic excellence and student achievement, while also marking the award of four full-tuition scholarships to young women through an initiative undertaken in collaboration with the Embassy of India, UAE.
The convocation brought together distinguished representatives from academia, government and industry. The first day's ceremony, held for graduates of the School of Engineering & IT, School of Design & Architecture and Manipal Institute of Liberal Arts, welcomed Mr. Marwan Abdulaziz, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, TECOM Group; and, Mr. Vinod Easwaran, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Payments Bank Limited, as Guests of Honour.
The second day celebrated graduates from Manipal Business School, Manipal School of Commerce & Management and Manipal Institute of Health & Life Sciences, with H.E. Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Mr. Vinod Easwaran attending as Guests of Honour.
The Class of 2026 included graduates from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across engineering, information technology, architecture, design, liberal arts, business, commerce, management, health and life sciences. The 829 graduates now join MAHE Dubai’s growing alumni community.
Academic honours included the Dr. Ramdas M. Pai Excellence Awards, presented to 45 students in recognition of their academic achievements. The university also conferred the Dr. Ramdas M. Pai Outstanding Contribution Awards on 10 recipients for Outstanding Contributions to School, Sports and Cultural Activities.
Another highlight was the presentation of 100% scholarships to Neha KK, Shaikha Saeed, Anisha Fathima Niaz Ahamed and Rasmiya Raushani under the Mahila Sarva Siksha Abhiyan initiative. Established in 2015 with the support of the Embassy of India, UAE, the programme aims to make higher education more accessible to deserving young women who require financial assistance. The scholarships will support the four recipients in pursuing their university education at MAHE Dubai, helping to address financial barriers that might otherwise limit their academic opportunities.
Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Dubai, said: "Convocation is an important milestone for our students and the families who have supported them throughout their academic journey. The value of their education will also be reflected in what they do beyond the university. We want our graduates to approach their careers with the right knowledge, judgement, curiosity and confidence to contribute in their chosen fields and to the communities around them. We are proud of the 829 students who have reached this milestone and the dedication they have shown throughout their studies."
“As an institution, we also have a responsibility to recognise potential in those who may not have the financial means to pursue higher education. The scholarships awarded through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan initiative reflect that responsibility. Every capable student deserves an opportunity to develop their abilities, and we hope this support will allow these four young women to pursue their ambitions with confidenc”,” added Dr. Sudhindra.
Neha K.K., a BTech Computer Science and Engineering student and recipient of the Mahila Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Scholarship, said: “em>“As a girl with big dreams, receiving the 100% Mahila Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Scholarship means the world to me and my family. Seeing the happiness and pride in my p’rents’ eyes was a moment I will never forget. I am truly grateful to MAHE Dubai and the Government of India, through the Embassy of India in the UAE, for believing in girls like me and giving us the opportunity to pursue our dreams without financial ”orries.”
The university's focus on preparing students for life beyond the classroom is reflected in its engagement with industry. During the year, MAHE Dubai's Career Services team facilitated access to more than 1,500 opportunities, with over 300 offers extended to students through placements, internships, recruitment drives and other employer engagements. Working with more than 500 organisations and industry partners, the university continues to connect academic learning with practical experience and professional opportunities.
The ceremonies were also attended by MAHE's senior leadership, including Dr. Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Mr. Niranjan Jayakumar, President, Manipal International Business and CEO, Manipal Education, MENA Region.
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