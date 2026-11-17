SEIDOR DRIVES ERP TRANSFORMATION TOWARD THE AUTONOMOUS ENTERPRISE WITH A GLOBAL AI FACTORY
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Dubai, November 16, 2026. Technology consulting firm SEIDOR has launched SEIDOR Autonomous Enterprise Factory, a global AI factory focused on evolving ERP systems toward management models with greater autonomy. The initiative brings together more than 50 professionals, is already supporting 10 projects and is designed to serve SEIDOR clients worldwide. Its activities cover the integration of AI into business processes, the development of specialized agents and the preparation of SAP environments.
The initiative aligns with Autonomous Enterprise, the vision SAP introduced at Sapphire 2026 to enable business management systems to analyze information, anticipate issues, make operational decisions and execute processes through AI agents. This evolution also requires application integration, reliable data and governance mechanisms, with levels of autonomy tailored to each process and human oversight. The model combines AI capabilities embedded in SAP applications with solutions developed for specific needs, depending on each company's technological and organizational maturity.
To turn this vision into concrete projects, SEIDOR brings together specialists in SAP architecture and applied AI, functional consultants, and experts in SAP Business AI Platform (SAP BAIP), data and integration. Projects currently underway are being developed as part of the SAP Business AI Partner-Led Adoption Program, an initiative backed by a global €100 million fund to drive adoption of AI assistants and agents and the development of new solutions through partners. The initiative strengthens SEIDOR's position in innovation applied to business management by combining data, artificial intelligence and industry expertise.
Proprietary agents built on 30 years of industry expertise
SEIDOR has worked with SAP since 1996 and has developed business management solutions for companies across numerous industries. This experience provides knowledge of finance, procurement, logistics and production processes, along with their particular requirements. SEIDOR applies that knowledge to the development of reusable intelligent solutions that can be adapted to different clients.
SEIDOR already has its own ecosystem of AI agents and specialized solutions. Applications include identifying opportunities to improve liquidity by analyzing receivables, payments and inventory; comparing suppliers and procurement terms; and anticipating production risks related to materials, capacity and delivery schedules.
These developments include Intelligent Quote Sourcing, a solution designed to analyze supplier quotes and recommend options based on business criteria, which won the SAP AI Agents Challenge in Italy.
The Factory builds on SEIDOR's work developing its own intellectual property for SAP. The company has 13 applications published on SAP Store and experience with reusable industry solutions. This foundation helps turn the knowledge accumulated by its consultants into new AI capabilities for different markets.
According to Javier Navarro, SEIDOR's Global SAP Leader, “artificial intelligence is changing the role of ERP systems and the way companies manage their operations. We have worked with SAP for 30 years and understand our clients' processes. We are now translating that experience into our own agents and concrete projects, with the ability to support this evolution across industries and countries.”
Marc Maurí, Head of SEIDOR Autonomous Enterprise Factory, added: “At SEIDOR, we have the capabilities to support companies as they move toward more autonomous management models, regardless of their technological starting point. We identify what they can already incorporate into their processes, which systems they need to prepare and how to move forward gradually with solutions that deliver business value.”
A global factory for the midmarket and large enterprises
SEIDOR is building this initiative on its leadership in SAP solutions for the midmarket and its industry expertise, which enables it to adapt new AI capabilities to each organization's processes and needs. The offering also extends to large enterprises, with more complex projects and large-scale integration requirements.
In both cases, adopting AI may require modernizing ERP components, improving data quality and reviewing legacy customizations. Preparing SAP environments for these changes is part of the Factory's scope.
SEIDOR holds SAP Global Platinum Reseller Partner status, a distinction reserved for a small group of companies worldwide that recognizes its global capabilities, excellence in ERP Cloud deployments and applied innovation. With more than 5,000 professionals specializing in SAP and a direct presence in 45 countries, the company has the resources and experience to deploy the Factory's solutions in businesses of different sizes and markets.
The initiative aligns with Autonomous Enterprise, the vision SAP introduced at Sapphire 2026 to enable business management systems to analyze information, anticipate issues, make operational decisions and execute processes through AI agents. This evolution also requires application integration, reliable data and governance mechanisms, with levels of autonomy tailored to each process and human oversight. The model combines AI capabilities embedded in SAP applications with solutions developed for specific needs, depending on each company's technological and organizational maturity.
To turn this vision into concrete projects, SEIDOR brings together specialists in SAP architecture and applied AI, functional consultants, and experts in SAP Business AI Platform (SAP BAIP), data and integration. Projects currently underway are being developed as part of the SAP Business AI Partner-Led Adoption Program, an initiative backed by a global €100 million fund to drive adoption of AI assistants and agents and the development of new solutions through partners. The initiative strengthens SEIDOR's position in innovation applied to business management by combining data, artificial intelligence and industry expertise.
Proprietary agents built on 30 years of industry expertise
SEIDOR has worked with SAP since 1996 and has developed business management solutions for companies across numerous industries. This experience provides knowledge of finance, procurement, logistics and production processes, along with their particular requirements. SEIDOR applies that knowledge to the development of reusable intelligent solutions that can be adapted to different clients.
SEIDOR already has its own ecosystem of AI agents and specialized solutions. Applications include identifying opportunities to improve liquidity by analyzing receivables, payments and inventory; comparing suppliers and procurement terms; and anticipating production risks related to materials, capacity and delivery schedules.
These developments include Intelligent Quote Sourcing, a solution designed to analyze supplier quotes and recommend options based on business criteria, which won the SAP AI Agents Challenge in Italy.
The Factory builds on SEIDOR's work developing its own intellectual property for SAP. The company has 13 applications published on SAP Store and experience with reusable industry solutions. This foundation helps turn the knowledge accumulated by its consultants into new AI capabilities for different markets.
According to Javier Navarro, SEIDOR's Global SAP Leader, “artificial intelligence is changing the role of ERP systems and the way companies manage their operations. We have worked with SAP for 30 years and understand our clients' processes. We are now translating that experience into our own agents and concrete projects, with the ability to support this evolution across industries and countries.”
Marc Maurí, Head of SEIDOR Autonomous Enterprise Factory, added: “At SEIDOR, we have the capabilities to support companies as they move toward more autonomous management models, regardless of their technological starting point. We identify what they can already incorporate into their processes, which systems they need to prepare and how to move forward gradually with solutions that deliver business value.”
A global factory for the midmarket and large enterprises
SEIDOR is building this initiative on its leadership in SAP solutions for the midmarket and its industry expertise, which enables it to adapt new AI capabilities to each organization's processes and needs. The offering also extends to large enterprises, with more complex projects and large-scale integration requirements.
In both cases, adopting AI may require modernizing ERP components, improving data quality and reviewing legacy customizations. Preparing SAP environments for these changes is part of the Factory's scope.
SEIDOR holds SAP Global Platinum Reseller Partner status, a distinction reserved for a small group of companies worldwide that recognizes its global capabilities, excellence in ERP Cloud deployments and applied innovation. With more than 5,000 professionals specializing in SAP and a direct presence in 45 countries, the company has the resources and experience to deploy the Factory's solutions in businesses of different sizes and markets.
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