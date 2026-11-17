(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Limited-time offers on MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, HD 560S and ACCENTUM Plus



DUBAI, UAE — November 17, 2026 — Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced exclusive White Friday Sales on its standout headphones from its consumer audio range. Exclusive offers are available to UAE customers online on Amazonand at participating retail stores across the UAE from 19 to 30 November 2026, with discounts of up to 30%. Designed for music lovers, gamers, professionals, and frequent travellers, the promotions provide an ideal opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with Sennheiser’s premium sound.





Featured White Friday Sale Deals



Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless - Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting.

Click here to buy.





Sennheiser HD 560S - An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio.

Click here to buy :



Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless (Black) - ACCENTUM Plus pairs Adaptive Hybrid ANC with up to 50 hours of playback, a quick-charge feature, intuitive touch controls and sound personalization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It is an accessible entry point to premium Sennheiser wireless listening.

Click here to buy:



Offer Details

Duration: 19 - 30 November 2026

Channels: Amazon.ae, and participating retail outlets

Market: United Arab Emirates





About the Sennheiser Brand – 80 Years of Building the Future of Audio

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions

that make a difference. This passion has taken us from the world’s greatest stages to

the quietest listening rooms – and made Sennheiser the name behind audio that

doesn’t just sound good: It feels true. In 2025, the Sennheiser brand celebrated its

80th anniversary. Since 1945, we have stood for building the future of audio and

bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers. While professional audio

solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and

monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG,

the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-

enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of

Sennheiser.



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About Sonova Consumer Hearing

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in

the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and

soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a

global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland

and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

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