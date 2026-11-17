Samsung’s Latest Products Recognized by Consumer Technology Association Ahead of CES 2027
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan– Nov. 16, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, recently announced that a range of its products and services have been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® as part of the CES Innovation Awards® 2027 program, doubling the number of Best of Innovation winners from 2026.
The CES Innovation Awards celebrate excellence in design and engineering across a broad spectrum of consumer technology categories. For Samsung, the honors reinforce the company’s vision of creating a seamlessly connected ecosystem that enhances convenience, creativity, and accessibility. The awards also spotlight its efforts in AI integration, immersive displays, smart home solutions, and advanced semiconductor technologies that power next-generation devices.
In particular, the Samsung Visual Display (VD) Business earned recognition for its latest innovations in display and audio technologies, with two products winning CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation and a number of products and features being named CES Innovation Awards Honorees. The Digital Appliances (DA) Business was also recognized for its home appliance innovations that improve everyday convenience, efficiency, and functionality. This includes the enhanced Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree following recognition of the original model in 2024.
From building on an established foldable form factor heritage to advancing intelligent AI solutions for everyday life, these awards highlight Samsung’s commitment to innovating for a more connected and personalized future that allows devices to operate silently in the background of daily living. A full list of Samsung’s award-winning products will be shared on Jan. 4, 2027.
CES 2027, the premier global stage for breakthrough technology and design, will take place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering attendees a first look at the next generation of Samsung innovations.
Highlighted CES 2027 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Winners
Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category: Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
Ultra represents Galaxy’s highest standard for performance, capability, and innovation. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra merges this standard with Samsung’s most advanced foldable design. Its expansive 8-inch main display opens up a productive workspace for multitasking. Despite being Samsung’s slimmest Z Fold yet — measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215g — it features the largest battery capacity in the Z Fold series to date at 5,000mAh, helping users stay productive for longer. This allows for a full day of work, creation, and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design. It also comes with a Flex Titanium display architecture that uses dual titanium-based layers to enhance durability while reducing display-module thickness by 10%, creating more space for internal components and producing a flatter display with a less visible crease. Meanwhile, the 200MP wide camera supports HDR at full resolution, while the new 50MP ultra-wide replaces Z Fold7’s 12MP camera, adds macro shots, and uses a wider F1.9 aperture to capture approximately 34% more light. Whether users are multitasking or creating, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers an unparalleled experience.
Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category: Galaxy Z Fold8
Galaxy Z Fold8 is reimagined for users who want a foldable that feels natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery. As Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a new foldable shape distinct from the productivity-focused Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Its 5.5-inch cover screen uses a 10:16 ratio suited to scrolling, messaging, and short-form video. When unfolded, the 7.6-inch 4:3 main display provides a larger canvas for games and films and supports content and comments side by side. Flex Titanium combines a precision-engineered titanium lattice plate with an ultra-thin titanium-alloy film to reduce display-module thickness while supporting repeated folding, impact absorption, and reduced crease visibility. Meanwhile, dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras record up to 8K video, and Dual Recording simultaneously captures front and rear perspectives in an uncropped split composition.
Highlighted CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honorees
Computer Hardware & Components Category: 512GB DDR5 RDIMM (1b 32Gb DRAM-Based)
Samsung’s 512GB DDR5 RDIMM is a high-capacity server memory module built with advanced 32Gb DRAM technology, designed for high-performance computing and next-generation data centers. Using 32Gb DRAM, it delivers 512GB of capacity with a four-layer stacking structure, compared to eight layers in conventional 16Gb DRAM-based modules. This simplified design reduces packaging complexity while supporting greater design flexibility. In a server with 16 memory channels, 512GB RDIMMs can provide up to 8TB of memory capacity, twice the maximum 4TB capacity achievable with 256GB RDIMMs. They also consume up to 15% less power than conventional 16Gb DRAM-based 512GB RDIMMs, helping reduce power consumption and cooling demands in data centers. Furthermore, they efficiently support memory-intensive workloads such as generative AI training, machine learning, and enterprise big data analytics, which can improve data center operational efficiency and reduce TCO.
Computer Hardware & Components Category: LPDDR5X SOCAMM2
Samsung’s LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 is a compact memory module designed for AI servers, combining the power efficiency of low-power mobile DRAM with high bandwidth to support demanding AI workloads. It delivers up to 153.6 GBps of bandwidth, 2.6 times that of conventional DDR5 RDIMMs, with over 70% better energy efficiency. This enables AI servers to process data faster while consuming less power. Its low-profile horizontal design saves space inside servers and improves airflow, helping to enhance cooling efficiency. The detachable module design also allows memory replacement and capacity upgrades without replacing the motherboard, making maintenance easier and more flexible. By combining high bandwidth, energy efficiency, and flexible design, LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 helps data centers build more efficient and scalable AI server systems.
Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category: UFS 5.0
Samsung’s UFS 5.0 is the industry’s first UFS 5.0 storage solution designed for next-generation on-device AI in smartphones and other mobile devices. As generative and agentic AI applications process more data directly on devices, faster and more efficient storage becomes essential. UFS 5.0 delivers bandwidth of up to 10.8 GBps and twice the sequential read and write performance of UFS 4.1. Samsung’s proprietary software algorithm improves random read performance across a large storage area by more than 3.4 times. These advancements reduce AI model loading times and improve responsiveness, supporting AI features like real-time content generation. Available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, UFS 5.0 offers a package 16.7% smaller than the previous generation, freeing up space for key components such as batteries and improving design flexibility. It also provides 40% better power efficiency than UFS 4.1, helping reduce battery consumption during demanding AI tasks.
The CES Innovation Awards celebrate excellence in design and engineering across a broad spectrum of consumer technology categories. For Samsung, the honors reinforce the company’s vision of creating a seamlessly connected ecosystem that enhances convenience, creativity, and accessibility. The awards also spotlight its efforts in AI integration, immersive displays, smart home solutions, and advanced semiconductor technologies that power next-generation devices.
In particular, the Samsung Visual Display (VD) Business earned recognition for its latest innovations in display and audio technologies, with two products winning CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation and a number of products and features being named CES Innovation Awards Honorees. The Digital Appliances (DA) Business was also recognized for its home appliance innovations that improve everyday convenience, efficiency, and functionality. This includes the enhanced Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree following recognition of the original model in 2024.
From building on an established foldable form factor heritage to advancing intelligent AI solutions for everyday life, these awards highlight Samsung’s commitment to innovating for a more connected and personalized future that allows devices to operate silently in the background of daily living. A full list of Samsung’s award-winning products will be shared on Jan. 4, 2027.
CES 2027, the premier global stage for breakthrough technology and design, will take place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering attendees a first look at the next generation of Samsung innovations.
Highlighted CES 2027 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Winners
Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category: Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
Ultra represents Galaxy’s highest standard for performance, capability, and innovation. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra merges this standard with Samsung’s most advanced foldable design. Its expansive 8-inch main display opens up a productive workspace for multitasking. Despite being Samsung’s slimmest Z Fold yet — measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215g — it features the largest battery capacity in the Z Fold series to date at 5,000mAh, helping users stay productive for longer. This allows for a full day of work, creation, and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design. It also comes with a Flex Titanium display architecture that uses dual titanium-based layers to enhance durability while reducing display-module thickness by 10%, creating more space for internal components and producing a flatter display with a less visible crease. Meanwhile, the 200MP wide camera supports HDR at full resolution, while the new 50MP ultra-wide replaces Z Fold7’s 12MP camera, adds macro shots, and uses a wider F1.9 aperture to capture approximately 34% more light. Whether users are multitasking or creating, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers an unparalleled experience.
Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category: Galaxy Z Fold8
Galaxy Z Fold8 is reimagined for users who want a foldable that feels natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery. As Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a new foldable shape distinct from the productivity-focused Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Its 5.5-inch cover screen uses a 10:16 ratio suited to scrolling, messaging, and short-form video. When unfolded, the 7.6-inch 4:3 main display provides a larger canvas for games and films and supports content and comments side by side. Flex Titanium combines a precision-engineered titanium lattice plate with an ultra-thin titanium-alloy film to reduce display-module thickness while supporting repeated folding, impact absorption, and reduced crease visibility. Meanwhile, dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras record up to 8K video, and Dual Recording simultaneously captures front and rear perspectives in an uncropped split composition.
Highlighted CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honorees
Computer Hardware & Components Category: 512GB DDR5 RDIMM (1b 32Gb DRAM-Based)
Samsung’s 512GB DDR5 RDIMM is a high-capacity server memory module built with advanced 32Gb DRAM technology, designed for high-performance computing and next-generation data centers. Using 32Gb DRAM, it delivers 512GB of capacity with a four-layer stacking structure, compared to eight layers in conventional 16Gb DRAM-based modules. This simplified design reduces packaging complexity while supporting greater design flexibility. In a server with 16 memory channels, 512GB RDIMMs can provide up to 8TB of memory capacity, twice the maximum 4TB capacity achievable with 256GB RDIMMs. They also consume up to 15% less power than conventional 16Gb DRAM-based 512GB RDIMMs, helping reduce power consumption and cooling demands in data centers. Furthermore, they efficiently support memory-intensive workloads such as generative AI training, machine learning, and enterprise big data analytics, which can improve data center operational efficiency and reduce TCO.
Computer Hardware & Components Category: LPDDR5X SOCAMM2
Samsung’s LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 is a compact memory module designed for AI servers, combining the power efficiency of low-power mobile DRAM with high bandwidth to support demanding AI workloads. It delivers up to 153.6 GBps of bandwidth, 2.6 times that of conventional DDR5 RDIMMs, with over 70% better energy efficiency. This enables AI servers to process data faster while consuming less power. Its low-profile horizontal design saves space inside servers and improves airflow, helping to enhance cooling efficiency. The detachable module design also allows memory replacement and capacity upgrades without replacing the motherboard, making maintenance easier and more flexible. By combining high bandwidth, energy efficiency, and flexible design, LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 helps data centers build more efficient and scalable AI server systems.
Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category: UFS 5.0
Samsung’s UFS 5.0 is the industry’s first UFS 5.0 storage solution designed for next-generation on-device AI in smartphones and other mobile devices. As generative and agentic AI applications process more data directly on devices, faster and more efficient storage becomes essential. UFS 5.0 delivers bandwidth of up to 10.8 GBps and twice the sequential read and write performance of UFS 4.1. Samsung’s proprietary software algorithm improves random read performance across a large storage area by more than 3.4 times. These advancements reduce AI model loading times and improve responsiveness, supporting AI features like real-time content generation. Available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, UFS 5.0 offers a package 16.7% smaller than the previous generation, freeing up space for key components such as batteries and improving design flexibility. It also provides 40% better power efficiency than UFS 4.1, helping reduce battery consumption during demanding AI tasks.
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