Softaken Unveils Examiner: A Unified Forensic Workspace for Deep Mailbox Parsing, Metadata Inspection, and Communication Mapping
(MENAFN- Softaken Software) Softaken, a leader in enterprise data management and forensic utility software, officially launched its new product Softaken Examiner. Examiner is a centralised, secure Windows-based workspace built for corporate investigators, internal auditors, eDiscovery specialists and compliance officers to ingest, parse and analyse complicated email archives with remarkable precision.
In today’s litigation and internal investigations, fragmented communication channels, large data volumes, and ineffective search tools can create serious administrative bottlenecks and undermine chain-of-custody tracking. Softaken Examiner provides a single platform to analyse a variety of standard and proprietary mailbox formats, including PST, OST, MBOX, EML, MSG and other documents, eliminating the requirement for native email clients throughout the investigation.
Email Forensic Examination uses cryptographic SHA-256 hash verification to meet strict legal and regulatory evidence requirements. This ensures that all digital evidence maintains a complete and verifiable chain of custody and clean data integrity from the first intake stage to the final reporting phase.
Key Capabilities & Technical Highlights
Deep Mailbox Parsing & Metadata Inspection: Provides investigators with a granular, multi-pane interface to inspect raw email headers, underlying MIME structures, hidden properties, and attachment attributes.
Granular Keyword Search & Automated OCR: Accelerates data discovery via advanced multi-criteria keyword filtering, metadata querying, IP/URL tracking, and automated optical character recognition (OCR) for scanned documents and image attachments.
Communication Mapping & Chronological Timelines: Automatically visualises complex sender-recipient interaction patterns, communication volumes, and temporal sequences to uncover hidden relationships and behavioural trends.
Streamlined Case Reporting: Empowers legal and compliance teams to export structured investigative findings and evidentiary reports in multiple formats, including PDF, CSV, JSON, and HTML.
“Investigators and compliance teams always work under pressure to quickly sort through gigabytes of unstructured email data while ensuring absolute legal defensibility,” stated a Softaken representative. “With Examiner, we’ve created a solution which combines deep technical parsing with intuitive visualisation – providing forensic professionals with the speed and evidential reliability they need.
Softaken Examiner is now available for a corporate, legal and institutional license. To know its feature list, system requirements or to request a trial, visit website: Softaken Examiner.
In today’s litigation and internal investigations, fragmented communication channels, large data volumes, and ineffective search tools can create serious administrative bottlenecks and undermine chain-of-custody tracking. Softaken Examiner provides a single platform to analyse a variety of standard and proprietary mailbox formats, including PST, OST, MBOX, EML, MSG and other documents, eliminating the requirement for native email clients throughout the investigation.
Email Forensic Examination uses cryptographic SHA-256 hash verification to meet strict legal and regulatory evidence requirements. This ensures that all digital evidence maintains a complete and verifiable chain of custody and clean data integrity from the first intake stage to the final reporting phase.
Key Capabilities & Technical Highlights
Deep Mailbox Parsing & Metadata Inspection: Provides investigators with a granular, multi-pane interface to inspect raw email headers, underlying MIME structures, hidden properties, and attachment attributes.
Granular Keyword Search & Automated OCR: Accelerates data discovery via advanced multi-criteria keyword filtering, metadata querying, IP/URL tracking, and automated optical character recognition (OCR) for scanned documents and image attachments.
Communication Mapping & Chronological Timelines: Automatically visualises complex sender-recipient interaction patterns, communication volumes, and temporal sequences to uncover hidden relationships and behavioural trends.
Streamlined Case Reporting: Empowers legal and compliance teams to export structured investigative findings and evidentiary reports in multiple formats, including PDF, CSV, JSON, and HTML.
“Investigators and compliance teams always work under pressure to quickly sort through gigabytes of unstructured email data while ensuring absolute legal defensibility,” stated a Softaken representative. “With Examiner, we’ve created a solution which combines deep technical parsing with intuitive visualisation – providing forensic professionals with the speed and evidential reliability they need.
Softaken Examiner is now available for a corporate, legal and institutional license. To know its feature list, system requirements or to request a trial, visit website: Softaken Examiner.
Softaken Software
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