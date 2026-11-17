Dubai leads global branded residences market as Middle East cities feature prominently in top ten
(MENAFN- Savills) Dubai ranks as the world’s leading city for branded residences, while Ras Al Khaimah, Cairo and Abu Dhabi also feature among the global top ten, according to Savills Branded Residences Annual Report 2026–2027.
The rankings, based on completed and pipeline projects combined, highlight the region’s growing role in the sector. The UAE ranks second globally at country level, behind the United States, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt rank seventh and eighth, respectively.
At city level, Ras Al Khaimah ranks third, Cairo fifth and Abu Dhabi eighth, alongside Dubai in first place. The findings underline the breadth of branded residential development across both established urban centres and emerging destinations.
The GCC has 99 completed branded residential projects and a further 251 in the pipeline, the largest pipeline among the sub-regions compared in the report. Growth remains heavily anchored by the UAE, although Saudi Arabia also features among the world’s leading markets for completed and planned schemes.
Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Savills Middle East, said, “Dubai’s position reflects the depth of its branded residential market, while the presence of Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Cairo among the global top ten shows how activity is extending across the region. These markets offer different settings for branded living, creating opportunities for developers to tailor their offering to distinct buyer groups.
As choice increases, a recognised name alone will not be enough. Buyers will look closely at the quality of the homes, the services provided and the ongoing costs of ownership. Matching the brand to the location and delivering a consistent residential experience will be central to the sector’s long-term success.”
Across the wider Middle East and Africa, branded residential supply is projected to grow by 51% by the end of 2026, assuming projects scheduled for completion are delivered on time. This compares with projected global growth of 24%.
Over the longer term, the report identifies the Middle East and Africa as the fastest-growing major region, with supply projected to increase by 255% from its 2026 base to 2040. Based on the current pipeline, the region is expected to account for 23% of global supply by 2040, close to Asia Pacific’s projected 24% share.
Egypt is also contributing to the expansion of branded residences in Northern Africa. Supply across the sub-region is expected to increase by more than 400%, driven predominantly by Egypt and Morocco, highlighting the growing contribution of markets beyond the sector’s established centres.
Globally, Savills identifies diversification as a defining trend, with hospitality brands increasingly joined by fashion, automotive and specialist wellness brands. Standalone residences, which operate independently of a co-located hotel, account for 36% of the global pipeline, up from 33% last year.
As the sector expands, Savills expects differentiation, relevance to local buyers and long-term operational performance to play an increasingly important role in determining the success of individual developments.
“Branded residences are fast evolving from what was, only a decade ago, a relatively niche proposition into a truly global real estate sector in its own right,” concludes Louis Keighley, head of Savills Global Residential Development Consultancy. “The question is no longer whether the sector will grow but where that growth will create the greatest opportunities. With greater scale comes greater competition, making the fundamentals behind each development more important than ever.”
The rankings, based on completed and pipeline projects combined, highlight the region’s growing role in the sector. The UAE ranks second globally at country level, behind the United States, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt rank seventh and eighth, respectively.
At city level, Ras Al Khaimah ranks third, Cairo fifth and Abu Dhabi eighth, alongside Dubai in first place. The findings underline the breadth of branded residential development across both established urban centres and emerging destinations.
The GCC has 99 completed branded residential projects and a further 251 in the pipeline, the largest pipeline among the sub-regions compared in the report. Growth remains heavily anchored by the UAE, although Saudi Arabia also features among the world’s leading markets for completed and planned schemes.
Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Savills Middle East, said, “Dubai’s position reflects the depth of its branded residential market, while the presence of Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Cairo among the global top ten shows how activity is extending across the region. These markets offer different settings for branded living, creating opportunities for developers to tailor their offering to distinct buyer groups.
As choice increases, a recognised name alone will not be enough. Buyers will look closely at the quality of the homes, the services provided and the ongoing costs of ownership. Matching the brand to the location and delivering a consistent residential experience will be central to the sector’s long-term success.”
Across the wider Middle East and Africa, branded residential supply is projected to grow by 51% by the end of 2026, assuming projects scheduled for completion are delivered on time. This compares with projected global growth of 24%.
Over the longer term, the report identifies the Middle East and Africa as the fastest-growing major region, with supply projected to increase by 255% from its 2026 base to 2040. Based on the current pipeline, the region is expected to account for 23% of global supply by 2040, close to Asia Pacific’s projected 24% share.
Egypt is also contributing to the expansion of branded residences in Northern Africa. Supply across the sub-region is expected to increase by more than 400%, driven predominantly by Egypt and Morocco, highlighting the growing contribution of markets beyond the sector’s established centres.
Globally, Savills identifies diversification as a defining trend, with hospitality brands increasingly joined by fashion, automotive and specialist wellness brands. Standalone residences, which operate independently of a co-located hotel, account for 36% of the global pipeline, up from 33% last year.
As the sector expands, Savills expects differentiation, relevance to local buyers and long-term operational performance to play an increasingly important role in determining the success of individual developments.
“Branded residences are fast evolving from what was, only a decade ago, a relatively niche proposition into a truly global real estate sector in its own right,” concludes Louis Keighley, head of Savills Global Residential Development Consultancy. “The question is no longer whether the sector will grow but where that growth will create the greatest opportunities. With greater scale comes greater competition, making the fundamentals behind each development more important than ever.”
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