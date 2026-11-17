Savills appoints Jonathan Tagg as Head of Residential in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Savills) Savills Middle East has announced the appointment of Jonathan Tagg as Head of Residential for Abu Dhabi, strengthening the firm's residential leadership team in the UAE capital.
Jonathan brings extensive experience working within property development businesses, combining a developer’s perspective with expertise in project positioning, off-plan sales and developing sales and marketing strategies to attract international buyers. His experience is particularly relevant in Abu Dhabi, where new residential developments are helping shape the market.
He has 30 years of residential real estate experience across South Africa and Mauritius, where he has led and grown residential businesses.
In his new role, Jonathan will oversee Savills residential business in Abu Dhabi, focusing on strengthening client relationships, developing the team's capabilities and supporting the continued growth of its sales and leasing services.
His appointment comes as Abu Dhabi's residential market continues to demonstrate resilience. According to Savills' Q3 2026 residential market report, apartment prices increased by 9% year-on-year, while villa and townhouse prices rose by 8%. Despite a moderation in overall transaction volumes, demand for high-quality residential properties remains evident, with buyers increasingly focused on location, quality and long-term value.
Steven Morgan, CEO, Savills Middle East, commented, “Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and a strong understanding of residential markets, having successfully led and developed businesses across different geographies. His appointment is an important addition to our Abu Dhabi team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and deliver a high standard of service to our clients. We are delighted to welcome him to Savills.”
Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Tagg said, “I am delighted to be joining Savills and leading its residential business in Abu Dhabi. The market continues to demonstrate resilience, with sustained interest in high-quality residential properties and a growing emphasis on long-term value. I look forward to working with the team to build on its existing strengths, deepen client relationships and further develop our residential offering in the capital.”
The appointment reflects Savills Middle East's continued commitment to strengthening its residential services and leadership capabilities across the region.
Jonathan brings extensive experience working within property development businesses, combining a developer’s perspective with expertise in project positioning, off-plan sales and developing sales and marketing strategies to attract international buyers. His experience is particularly relevant in Abu Dhabi, where new residential developments are helping shape the market.
He has 30 years of residential real estate experience across South Africa and Mauritius, where he has led and grown residential businesses.
In his new role, Jonathan will oversee Savills residential business in Abu Dhabi, focusing on strengthening client relationships, developing the team's capabilities and supporting the continued growth of its sales and leasing services.
His appointment comes as Abu Dhabi's residential market continues to demonstrate resilience. According to Savills' Q3 2026 residential market report, apartment prices increased by 9% year-on-year, while villa and townhouse prices rose by 8%. Despite a moderation in overall transaction volumes, demand for high-quality residential properties remains evident, with buyers increasingly focused on location, quality and long-term value.
Steven Morgan, CEO, Savills Middle East, commented, “Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and a strong understanding of residential markets, having successfully led and developed businesses across different geographies. His appointment is an important addition to our Abu Dhabi team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and deliver a high standard of service to our clients. We are delighted to welcome him to Savills.”
Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Tagg said, “I am delighted to be joining Savills and leading its residential business in Abu Dhabi. The market continues to demonstrate resilience, with sustained interest in high-quality residential properties and a growing emphasis on long-term value. I look forward to working with the team to build on its existing strengths, deepen client relationships and further develop our residential offering in the capital.”
The appointment reflects Savills Middle East's continued commitment to strengthening its residential services and leadership capabilities across the region.
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