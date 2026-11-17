BD and Pharmatrade Launch UAE’s First Robot-Automated Retail Pharmacy
(MENAFN- Pro Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 November 2026 – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and Pharmatrade today announced the launch of BD Rowa™ Retail Pharmacy Automation at Community Health Solutions Pharmacy (CHS) in Wafi Mall. The first installation of its kind in the UAE, BD's robotic system automates medication storage, retrieval and inventory management to reduce manual handling, improve inventory visibility and support more efficient pharmacy operations.
The BD Rowa™ system fully automates medication storage, retrieval and inventory management, enabling pharmacies to meet growing operational demands while allowing pharmacists to focus more on patient care. By reducing manual tasks and improving inventory visibility, the system supports faster service, greater dispensing accuracy and more efficient operations. It also strengthens medication safety through enhanced product traceability, tighter inventory control and reduced manual handling. As the UAE accelerates its healthcare transformation agenda, this launch reflects the growing role of technology in creating smarter medical environments.
“The UAE is embracing new technologies to reshape how healthcare is delivered, and pharmacy is an important part of that transformation,” said Ashraf Al Jaabari, vice president, Pharmacy Automation, META at BD. “Working with Pharmatrade to bring BD Rowa™ technology to the UAE is an important step in advancing pharmacy automation across the region and helping pharmacies evolve around what matters most: the patients who rely on them for care.” Sherif Harydi, General Manager, MENA, at BD added “This deployment reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s healthcare advancement agenda by bringing innovative solutions that help modernize care delivery and improve the patient experience.
For his part, Jihad Hussami, Senior Executive Director at Pharmatrade said: “We are proud to partner with BD in bringing this innovative pharmacy automation solution to the UAE. Introducing BD Rowa™ at CHS Pharmacy is an important milestone for the local pharmacy sector and a clear example of how smart technology can transform the way pharmacies operate and serve their customers. As healthcare needs continue to grow, we believe solutions that enhance efficiency, visibility and service quality will be central to the next chapter of pharmacy in the UAE.”
The BD Rowa™ installation is designed to help CHS Wafi Mall Pharmacy optimise storage capacity, improve stock visibility and rotation, enhance productivity and reduce manual handling. As the first deployment of its kind in the UAE, the pharmacy will also serve as a reference site for the market, demonstrating the potential of automation to support safer, more efficient pharmacy operations and helping shape future adoption across retail and hospital pharmacies in the UAE and wider region.
The BD Rowa™ system fully automates medication storage, retrieval and inventory management, enabling pharmacies to meet growing operational demands while allowing pharmacists to focus more on patient care. By reducing manual tasks and improving inventory visibility, the system supports faster service, greater dispensing accuracy and more efficient operations. It also strengthens medication safety through enhanced product traceability, tighter inventory control and reduced manual handling. As the UAE accelerates its healthcare transformation agenda, this launch reflects the growing role of technology in creating smarter medical environments.
“The UAE is embracing new technologies to reshape how healthcare is delivered, and pharmacy is an important part of that transformation,” said Ashraf Al Jaabari, vice president, Pharmacy Automation, META at BD. “Working with Pharmatrade to bring BD Rowa™ technology to the UAE is an important step in advancing pharmacy automation across the region and helping pharmacies evolve around what matters most: the patients who rely on them for care.” Sherif Harydi, General Manager, MENA, at BD added “This deployment reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s healthcare advancement agenda by bringing innovative solutions that help modernize care delivery and improve the patient experience.
For his part, Jihad Hussami, Senior Executive Director at Pharmatrade said: “We are proud to partner with BD in bringing this innovative pharmacy automation solution to the UAE. Introducing BD Rowa™ at CHS Pharmacy is an important milestone for the local pharmacy sector and a clear example of how smart technology can transform the way pharmacies operate and serve their customers. As healthcare needs continue to grow, we believe solutions that enhance efficiency, visibility and service quality will be central to the next chapter of pharmacy in the UAE.”
The BD Rowa™ installation is designed to help CHS Wafi Mall Pharmacy optimise storage capacity, improve stock visibility and rotation, enhance productivity and reduce manual handling. As the first deployment of its kind in the UAE, the pharmacy will also serve as a reference site for the market, demonstrating the potential of automation to support safer, more efficient pharmacy operations and helping shape future adoption across retail and hospital pharmacies in the UAE and wider region.
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