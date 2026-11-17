Nisus Finance Expands its UAE footprint with acquisition of Grade A Assets - Adaire 1 & 2 off Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, UAE; November 17, 2026: Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO), one of the fastest-growing institutional investor in Dubai's income-generating real estate market, today announced that its Nisus High Yield Growth Fund has acquired Adaire 1 & 2, Grade A residential building in Jumeirah Garden City, just off Sheikh Zayed Road, under one of its SPV. The building was acquired from a prominent Emirati institution.
The deal marks the latest in a series of UAE acquisitions by Nisus Finance over the past year, following Lootah Avenue in Dubai Motor City and Paradise View 1 in Majan and thereby taking the total AUM size of US$200 million. Together, these moves signal the rise of Nisus Finance as a frontier investor bringing institutional capital, disciplined underwriting and long-term conviction to the UAE property market.
A prime asset with built-in value
Adaire 1 & 2 comprises 104 units: 34 one-bedroom and 62 two-bedroom apartments, along with eight retail units. The building is fully pre-leased with a strong tenant profile and was acquired with an inbuilt upside to its current market value, offering stable income from day one and long-term capital growth potential.
The building sits in Jumeirah Garden City, Meraas' master-planned regeneration of the historic Al Satwa district, minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, City Walk and Business Bay. With freehold status, close access to the Dubai Metro and a medium-density master plan that keeps new supply in check, the community is fast becoming one of central Dubai's most sought-after addresses for professionals.
Dr. Amit Goenka, Founder & CMD, Nisus Finance, said: “Jumeirah Garden City sits at the very heart of Dubai, minutes from DIFC and Downtown, and is being reshaped into one of the city's most desirable central addresses. Adaire 1 & 2 give us a completed, income-generating asset with a unit mix that matches exactly what Dubai's residents are looking for.
“This acquisition reflects our deep conviction in the UAE, and our commitment to being a long-term partner in its growth story. With our new Dubai head office now operational and a strong pipeline ahead, Nisus Finance is building one of the most focused institutional real estate platforms in the region.”
Riding strong market demand
The acquisition is backed by strong fundamentals. Dubai's real estate transactions exceeded AED 574 billion in the first nine months of 2026, the second-highest nine-month total on record. Freehold rental contracts rose 6.8% year-on-year to 298,984, and one-bedroom apartments made up 42.7 percent of ready apartment sales transactions over the same period, matching the unit mix of Adaire 1 & 2.
Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Director & Chief Investment Officer, Nisus Finance, added: “This acquisition adds a high-quality, income-generating asset to the fund at an attractive entry value. With disciplined underwriting, strong banking partners and a growing pipeline, we are building one of the most focused portfolios of prime Dubai residential assets in the market."
Institutional backing and governance
The fund made the acquisition with financial participation from Dubai Islamic Bank, which recently sanctioned a credit line for the fund, a clear endorsement of Nisus Finance's platform by one of the UAE's leading financial institutions.
The Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC is a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, established as an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited under DIFC law. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited is the appointed Fund Manager, and Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai), Nisus Finance's wholly owned Dubai subsidiary, advises the fund
The deal marks the latest in a series of UAE acquisitions by Nisus Finance over the past year, following Lootah Avenue in Dubai Motor City and Paradise View 1 in Majan and thereby taking the total AUM size of US$200 million. Together, these moves signal the rise of Nisus Finance as a frontier investor bringing institutional capital, disciplined underwriting and long-term conviction to the UAE property market.
A prime asset with built-in value
Adaire 1 & 2 comprises 104 units: 34 one-bedroom and 62 two-bedroom apartments, along with eight retail units. The building is fully pre-leased with a strong tenant profile and was acquired with an inbuilt upside to its current market value, offering stable income from day one and long-term capital growth potential.
The building sits in Jumeirah Garden City, Meraas' master-planned regeneration of the historic Al Satwa district, minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, City Walk and Business Bay. With freehold status, close access to the Dubai Metro and a medium-density master plan that keeps new supply in check, the community is fast becoming one of central Dubai's most sought-after addresses for professionals.
Dr. Amit Goenka, Founder & CMD, Nisus Finance, said: “Jumeirah Garden City sits at the very heart of Dubai, minutes from DIFC and Downtown, and is being reshaped into one of the city's most desirable central addresses. Adaire 1 & 2 give us a completed, income-generating asset with a unit mix that matches exactly what Dubai's residents are looking for.
“This acquisition reflects our deep conviction in the UAE, and our commitment to being a long-term partner in its growth story. With our new Dubai head office now operational and a strong pipeline ahead, Nisus Finance is building one of the most focused institutional real estate platforms in the region.”
Riding strong market demand
The acquisition is backed by strong fundamentals. Dubai's real estate transactions exceeded AED 574 billion in the first nine months of 2026, the second-highest nine-month total on record. Freehold rental contracts rose 6.8% year-on-year to 298,984, and one-bedroom apartments made up 42.7 percent of ready apartment sales transactions over the same period, matching the unit mix of Adaire 1 & 2.
Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Director & Chief Investment Officer, Nisus Finance, added: “This acquisition adds a high-quality, income-generating asset to the fund at an attractive entry value. With disciplined underwriting, strong banking partners and a growing pipeline, we are building one of the most focused portfolios of prime Dubai residential assets in the market."
Institutional backing and governance
The fund made the acquisition with financial participation from Dubai Islamic Bank, which recently sanctioned a credit line for the fund, a clear endorsement of Nisus Finance's platform by one of the UAE's leading financial institutions.
The Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC is a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, established as an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited under DIFC law. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited is the appointed Fund Manager, and Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai), Nisus Finance's wholly owned Dubai subsidiary, advises the fund
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