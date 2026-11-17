DMW and DataFlow Group Sign Agreement to Launch DREAM Platform in Dubai
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 16 November 2026: Employers and recruitment agencies hiring Filipino workers through the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai will get a faster, fully remote way to be accredited, as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and DataFlow Group signed an agreement to launch the Digital Recruitment Employment Accreditation Management Platform (DREAM) pilot.
Building on the remarkable success of the Overseas Employment Certificate Verification System (OECVS), first implemented by the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which has successfully verified over 100,000 employment contracts across various locations since its inception in July 2025, the Digital Recruitment Employment Accreditation Management Platform (DREAM) will likewise be pioneered by the MWO-Dubai.
As the first office to implement the OECVS, MWO-Dubai has demonstrated its commitment to advancing digital innovation, strengthening verification processes, and promoting greater transparency and accountability in overseas employment. The introduction of DREAM marks another significant milestone in this continuing effort, further reinforcing MWO-Dubai’s leadership in championing digital transformation and enhancing the protection and welfare of Filipino migrant workers and ensuring streamlined services to employers/principals and licensed Philippine recruitment agencies.
The Memorandum of Agreement for DREAM was signed at the 4th Bagong Bayani ng Mundo OFW Serbisyo Caravan, held at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac signed for DMW, and Amit Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A, signed for DataFlow Group. Labor Attaché John Rio A. Bautista of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai) witnessed the signing.
The signing was attended by DMW Undersecretaries Dominique Rubia-Tutay and Jainal T. Rasul, Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver and Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III. The one-day Caravan is expected to welcome over 2,000 participants.
At the Serbisyo Caravan, Secretary Cacdac announced the implementation of DREAM on the OECVS portal, in coordination with DataFlow Group. DREAM goes live for business this year at dmw.dataflowgroup
Advancing DMW's commitment to roll out the “red carpet, not red tape” for its stakeholders, the pilot phase of DREAM operates under the jurisdiction of MWO-Dubai. The initiative fully digitises the employer accreditation process for foreign employers, principals and Private Recruitment Agencies (PRAs), delivering a faster, fully remote process.
Every employer in the UAE that wants to hire a Filipino worker must first be accredited by the DMW. Until now, employers and principals have had to visit MWO-Dubai at least twice to have their documents verified and to get their accreditation and job orders approved, with incidental costs for transport, fuel, printing and time. An incomplete submission meant coming back to resubmit. With DREAM, submission and payment are online.
“Employers and principals told us what slows accreditation down: repeat trips and incomplete submissions. DREAM answers with a process that is online from start to finish. That is what “red carpet, not red tape” means in practice.” - Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Secretary, Department of Migrant Workers, Philippines.
“Accreditation is the first step in every lawful hire, and it should be as clear as the hiring decision itself. As a partner to DMW and MWO-Dubai, we are building a secure digital channel that gives employers and agencies certainty at every step.” - Amit Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A, DataFlow Group
What changes for employers and agencies
No queues, no travel. Applications are filed from the applicant's own device, on any day, with no visit to the MWO and no paper submission.
●Checked before review. Built-in checks flag expired licences, missing signatures and data inconsistencies before an evaluator sees the application.
●One round of corrections. Evaluators flag every gap at once, so applicants can correct everything in a single pass.
●Real-time status. Applicants follow each application on a dashboard and receive an email when the certificate is issued.
●A certificate that can be verified. The Accreditation Certificate is downloaded online, signed by the Labor Attaché and carrying a unique QR code.
How it works
1.Log in at dmw.dataflowgroupand choose the accreditation purpose.
2.Upload the required documents, using the Sample Guide as a reference.
3.Track the application and respond to any evaluator remarks.
4.Pay online when prompted and download the certificate.
DREAM covers all eight accreditation purposes in one portal: Agency Hire / Job Order, Multiple Accreditation, Transfer of Accreditation, Additional Job Order, Direct Hire (Skilled), Direct Hire (Domestic), ReHire (Skilled) and ReHire (Domestic).
Official portal and support
Employer accreditation is delegated by the Department of Migrant Workers through MWO-Dubai. DREAM is the official online channel for filing and tracking applications, and it is available only at dmw.dataflowgroup.com. MWO-Dubai will never ask applicants to apply or pay through any other website, social media page or agent. For questions, email ...
Building on the remarkable success of the Overseas Employment Certificate Verification System (OECVS), first implemented by the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which has successfully verified over 100,000 employment contracts across various locations since its inception in July 2025, the Digital Recruitment Employment Accreditation Management Platform (DREAM) will likewise be pioneered by the MWO-Dubai.
As the first office to implement the OECVS, MWO-Dubai has demonstrated its commitment to advancing digital innovation, strengthening verification processes, and promoting greater transparency and accountability in overseas employment. The introduction of DREAM marks another significant milestone in this continuing effort, further reinforcing MWO-Dubai’s leadership in championing digital transformation and enhancing the protection and welfare of Filipino migrant workers and ensuring streamlined services to employers/principals and licensed Philippine recruitment agencies.
The Memorandum of Agreement for DREAM was signed at the 4th Bagong Bayani ng Mundo OFW Serbisyo Caravan, held at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac signed for DMW, and Amit Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A, signed for DataFlow Group. Labor Attaché John Rio A. Bautista of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai) witnessed the signing.
The signing was attended by DMW Undersecretaries Dominique Rubia-Tutay and Jainal T. Rasul, Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver and Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III. The one-day Caravan is expected to welcome over 2,000 participants.
At the Serbisyo Caravan, Secretary Cacdac announced the implementation of DREAM on the OECVS portal, in coordination with DataFlow Group. DREAM goes live for business this year at dmw.dataflowgroup
Advancing DMW's commitment to roll out the “red carpet, not red tape” for its stakeholders, the pilot phase of DREAM operates under the jurisdiction of MWO-Dubai. The initiative fully digitises the employer accreditation process for foreign employers, principals and Private Recruitment Agencies (PRAs), delivering a faster, fully remote process.
Every employer in the UAE that wants to hire a Filipino worker must first be accredited by the DMW. Until now, employers and principals have had to visit MWO-Dubai at least twice to have their documents verified and to get their accreditation and job orders approved, with incidental costs for transport, fuel, printing and time. An incomplete submission meant coming back to resubmit. With DREAM, submission and payment are online.
“Employers and principals told us what slows accreditation down: repeat trips and incomplete submissions. DREAM answers with a process that is online from start to finish. That is what “red carpet, not red tape” means in practice.” - Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Secretary, Department of Migrant Workers, Philippines.
“Accreditation is the first step in every lawful hire, and it should be as clear as the hiring decision itself. As a partner to DMW and MWO-Dubai, we are building a secure digital channel that gives employers and agencies certainty at every step.” - Amit Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A, DataFlow Group
What changes for employers and agencies
No queues, no travel. Applications are filed from the applicant's own device, on any day, with no visit to the MWO and no paper submission.
●Checked before review. Built-in checks flag expired licences, missing signatures and data inconsistencies before an evaluator sees the application.
●One round of corrections. Evaluators flag every gap at once, so applicants can correct everything in a single pass.
●Real-time status. Applicants follow each application on a dashboard and receive an email when the certificate is issued.
●A certificate that can be verified. The Accreditation Certificate is downloaded online, signed by the Labor Attaché and carrying a unique QR code.
How it works
1.Log in at dmw.dataflowgroupand choose the accreditation purpose.
2.Upload the required documents, using the Sample Guide as a reference.
3.Track the application and respond to any evaluator remarks.
4.Pay online when prompted and download the certificate.
DREAM covers all eight accreditation purposes in one portal: Agency Hire / Job Order, Multiple Accreditation, Transfer of Accreditation, Additional Job Order, Direct Hire (Skilled), Direct Hire (Domestic), ReHire (Skilled) and ReHire (Domestic).
Official portal and support
Employer accreditation is delegated by the Department of Migrant Workers through MWO-Dubai. DREAM is the official online channel for filing and tracking applications, and it is available only at dmw.dataflowgroup.com. MWO-Dubai will never ask applicants to apply or pay through any other website, social media page or agent. For questions, email ...
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