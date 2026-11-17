All Arcade Games at AED 1 on 20th November at Black Bunny Dubai
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) To celebrate International Children’s Day, Black Bunny Dubai is turning up the excitement with the most exciting offer, bringing all arcade games to just AED 1 per game for one day only.
Available exclusively on 20th November 2026, everyone visiting Black Bunny Dubai can enjoy their favourite arcade games for just AED 1 each. From classic arcade favourites to exciting new challenges, everyone visiting can make the most of an action-packed day filled with gaming, friendly competition and plenty of fun.
Whether you're a parent looking to treat the little ones, a group of friends ready for a gaming challenge, or simply someone looking to bring out the kid in you, Black Bunny Dubai is bringing everyone together for a day of fun and entertainment.
Known for its wide range of entertainment experiences, Black Bunny Dubai offers something for every age group. Beyond its arcade games and claw machines, visitors can explore trampolines, bowling, go karting, wall climbing and much more, making it a go to destination for families, friends and gaming enthusiasts alike.
With arcade games available for just AED 1, there's no better excuse to head to Black Bunny Dubai this week, challenge your friends, revisit your childhood favourites and make the most of a fun-filled day.
Available exclusively on 20th November 2026, everyone visiting Black Bunny Dubai can enjoy their favourite arcade games for just AED 1 each. From classic arcade favourites to exciting new challenges, everyone visiting can make the most of an action-packed day filled with gaming, friendly competition and plenty of fun.
Whether you're a parent looking to treat the little ones, a group of friends ready for a gaming challenge, or simply someone looking to bring out the kid in you, Black Bunny Dubai is bringing everyone together for a day of fun and entertainment.
Known for its wide range of entertainment experiences, Black Bunny Dubai offers something for every age group. Beyond its arcade games and claw machines, visitors can explore trampolines, bowling, go karting, wall climbing and much more, making it a go to destination for families, friends and gaming enthusiasts alike.
With arcade games available for just AED 1, there's no better excuse to head to Black Bunny Dubai this week, challenge your friends, revisit your childhood favourites and make the most of a fun-filled day.
notsosubtle
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