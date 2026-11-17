Radico Khaitan Welcomes the Festive Season with its Limited-Edition Festive Pack for 8PM Whisky
(MENAFN- mslgroup) New Delhi, India, November 16, 2026 - Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India’s largest spirits companies, has announced the launch of the 8PM Festive Pack, a limited-edition seasonal offering from 8PM Premium Black Whisky. Bringing together the brand's established Master’s Selection identity with a vibrant festive design, the new pack features a distinctive black backdrop complemented by colourful illustrations, creating a striking visual expression for the festive season. Designed with gifting and celebratory occasions in mind, the limited-edition pack adds a fresh seasonal dimension to the brand while retaining its established identity.
The 8PM Festive Pack is now available in stores across India.
The new pack builds on the legacy of 8PM Premium Black Whisky and its Master’s Selection identity, bringing together a blend of Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits. Its distinctive eight-note tasting profile features malty, fruity, floral, spicy, dried fruit, smoky, sweet and woody characteristics. The festive packaging offers consumers a fresh way to experience the brand, extending its established product proposition into the season's gifting and celebration occasions.
Commenting on the launch, Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, said: “Strong brands are built over time, but they must continue to find ways to connect with consumers as occasions and preferences evolve. With the 8PM Festive Pack, we wanted to give 8PM Premium Black Whisky a distinctive expression for the festive season while retaining the identity that consumers recognise. For us, this is part of a broader approach to brand-building: combining a strong product proposition with thoughtful innovation that creates relevance beyond the moment of launch.”
8PM Whisky holds a landmark place in Radico Khaitan’s history. Launched in 1998, it became the first brand in the Indian liquor industry to enter the Limca Book of Records after selling one million cases in its first year. In 2018, Radico Khaitan launched 8PM Premium Black, which has since been building its presence in the competitive IMFL segment. The limited-edition festive pack brings a seasonal expression to 8PM Premium Black while building on the legacy of the 8PM franchise.
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The 8PM Festive Pack is now available in stores across India.
The new pack builds on the legacy of 8PM Premium Black Whisky and its Master’s Selection identity, bringing together a blend of Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits. Its distinctive eight-note tasting profile features malty, fruity, floral, spicy, dried fruit, smoky, sweet and woody characteristics. The festive packaging offers consumers a fresh way to experience the brand, extending its established product proposition into the season's gifting and celebration occasions.
Commenting on the launch, Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, said: “Strong brands are built over time, but they must continue to find ways to connect with consumers as occasions and preferences evolve. With the 8PM Festive Pack, we wanted to give 8PM Premium Black Whisky a distinctive expression for the festive season while retaining the identity that consumers recognise. For us, this is part of a broader approach to brand-building: combining a strong product proposition with thoughtful innovation that creates relevance beyond the moment of launch.”
8PM Whisky holds a landmark place in Radico Khaitan’s history. Launched in 1998, it became the first brand in the Indian liquor industry to enter the Limca Book of Records after selling one million cases in its first year. In 2018, Radico Khaitan launched 8PM Premium Black, which has since been building its presence in the competitive IMFL segment. The limited-edition festive pack brings a seasonal expression to 8PM Premium Black while building on the legacy of the 8PM franchise.
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