PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The project expands green space on a Universidad de Guadalajara campus and extends STARCARES' environmental work.

STARCARES, the CSR initiative of STARTRADER, has completed a 200-tree reforestation project at Centro Universitario de Tlaquepaque (CUTlaquepaque) in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, in partnership with Bosque Urbano de Extra, A.C. The planting expands green space for more than 1,800 students and faculty and marks STARCARES' first CSR project in Latin America.

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Located in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, is a growing Universidad de Guadalajara campus serving more than 1,780 students and 40 faculty members. As the trees mature, they are expected to provide shade, support biodiversity, and add greenery to the campus, contributing to a more welcoming environment for the university community.

Bosque Urbano de Extra, a Jalisco-based reforestation organisation that has distributed more than 2.8 million trees across the Guadalajara metropolitan area, led the technical implementation. The project planted 200 trees, each 1.5 to 2 metres tall, across seven species, including Zapote blanco, Guamúchil and Palo dulce.

“CSR matters most when its impact becomes part of everyday life. These trees will grow alongside the students who study there, bringing lasting value to the campus and wider community. That is the kind of impact we want STARCARES to create: practical today, meaningful tomorrow.” - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

The Mexico initiative extends a year of community-focused action for STARCARES. Across 2026, its projects have supported young people and local communities through education, sports, welfare and shared spaces in Nigeria, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Tanzania. It also builds on STARCARES' environmental work in the UAE, including a Ghaf tree-planting project held in Dubai in December 2025.

















As the trees take root in Guadalajara, STARCARES remains focused on strengthening the places where people learn, grow and come together. STARCARES will continue to expand its work across communities and regions, guided by its principle:“Bringing STAR. Delivering CARE.”

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