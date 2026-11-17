MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GCE Payroll Caribbean extends active employer of record, payroll processing and recruitment operations across the Caribbean and wider region

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCE Global Solutions announced that its regional workforce service coverage through GCE Payroll Caribbean increased from 20 to 43 markets, effective Oct. 30, 2026. The expansion encompasses employer of record (EOR), business payroll process outsourcing (BPPO) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services for companies with Caribbean workforce requirements.







The additional 23 markets extend the company's previous geographic scope. GCE confirms that the expanded footprint represents active service operations, rather than jurisdictions identified solely for future entry. Individual engagements are structured according to local requirements and the services defined in each client agreement.

“Expanding from 20 to 43 Caribbean jurisdictions gives our international clients a broader operational footprint for hiring, employment administration and payroll,” said iNGRID Fernandez, director of communications at GCE Global Solutions.“Our implementation focuses on defining the service scope and responsibilities for each market so clients understand how their workforce requirements will be supported.”

The expansion brings three operational functions into the regional offering. EOR arrangements define employment administration and the respective responsibilities of the employer and client. BPPO assignments establish payroll processing activities, required employee data and delivery schedules. RPO assignments specify the recruitment stages and hiring support included in the engagement.

Implementation for each client includes confirming the relevant market, employment arrangement, payroll inputs and division of responsibilities before the agreed services begin.

Regional Coverage

GCE's 43-market list includes independent countries, territories and a defined Colombian island market. It encompasses the wider Caribbean region, including continental markets and Bermuda. San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina are counted together as one market.

Independent island countries (13): Antigua and Barbuda; Bahamas; Barbados; Cuba; Dominica; Dominican Republic; Grenada; Haiti; Jamaica; St. Kitts and Nevis; St. Lucia; St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Trinidad and Tobago.

British territories (6): Anguilla; Bermuda; British Virgin Islands; Cayman Islands; Montserrat; Turks and Caicos Islands.

Dutch Caribbean markets (6): Aruba; Bonaire; Curaçao; Saba; Sint Eustatius; Sint Maarten.

French territories (5): French Guiana; Guadeloupe; Martinique; Saint Barthélemy; Saint Martin.

U.S. territories (2): Puerto Rico; U.S. Virgin Islands.

Continental countries and Colombian island market (11): Belize; Costa Rica; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Mexico; Nicaragua; Panama; San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina Archipelago (Colombia); Suriname; Venezuela.

About GCE Global Solutions

GCE Global Solutions provides international workforce and business outsourcing services to clients worldwide. Through GCE Payroll Caribbean, the company supports employment administration, payroll processing and recruitment across its regional operating footprint.

Media Contact

GCE Global Solutions

iNGRID Fernandez, Director of Communications

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