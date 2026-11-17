KH Group Plc Managers' Transactions Christoffer Landtman
Stock Exchange Release 17 November 2026 at 11:20 am EET
KH Group Plc – Managers' Transactions – Christoffer Landtman
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christoffer Landtman
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KH Group Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 180549/8/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-11-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 87 Unit price: 0.748 EUR
(2): Volume: 6597 Unit price: 0.748 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 6684 Volume weighted average price: 0.748 EUR
KH GROUP PLC
Further information:
CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898
KH Group in brief:
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .
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