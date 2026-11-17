26 Markets, Nearly 1,200 Real-World Insights: The 2026 EXEED International User Summit Drives Product Evolution Through User Co-Creation
Under the“Future Luxury” design language, the brand launch showcased the ES GT, EX9, EX8, EX7 and MPV Concept. Their exterior and interior designs drew positive feedback. At the workshop, the design team and users exchanged views on styling preferences and daily vehicle usage habits. During preview, 70.7% of users found the ES GT highly distinctive, citing its low-slung body and extended roofline, which create a shooting-brake silhouette. For the ET 2027, 75% of users endorsed its luxury-tech SUV positioning; its broad front fascia and full-width LED headlights deliver a clean, poised front end, while the 30-inch integrated screen and comfort-oriented cabin reinforce its high-tech appeal.
Workshop of ES GT
On Track Experience Day, the ET 2027, RX 2027 and RX MY took to a professional track for the first time. The ET 2027 drew widespread praise for straight-line acceleration. The RX 2027 maintained body attitude through the combined effect of i-AWD and CDC electromagnetic dampers, with 95% of users praising its linear braking feel and stability under emergency braking.
44.8% of respondents commented on areas including the front grille, interior materials, storage space, rear-end recognizability, braking linearity and body-roll control. This feedback will guide the next round of validation. The SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) demonstrated smooth, stable movement along a set trajectory in tight parking spaces. Road testing and data collection continue in the UAE, with targets set for improving parking precision and efficiency.
With nearly 1,200 pieces of feedback now channeled into product development, every iteration in design, performance and technology will be measured against user judgment. For EXEED and its global users, the summit's close marks not an end but the start of the next round of co-creation.
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