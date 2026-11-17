Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).