EUTELSAT PRE Stabilization Notice
|The securities:1
|Issuer:
|EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 400M
|Description:
|NOTES DUE MARCH 2032
|Offer price:
|TBC
|Other offer terms:
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation Manager(s)
|BNP PARIBAS, NATIXIS, SOCIETE GENERALE, CACIB, GS, COMMERZBANK, HELABA, INTESA, ING
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|17/11/2026
|Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:
|25/12/2026
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over‐allotment facility:
|The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over‐allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|OTC
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