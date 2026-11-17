MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) () () is pleased to announce the completion of a soil survey (the“”) at the Company's CW Copper Project (“”, or the“”), located approximately one hundred (100) kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia. Brutus has an option to earn a 100% interest in five (5) contiguous mineral claims at CW totaling 2,894.56 hectares that cover historical, early-stage stratiform massive sulphide occurrences.

Highlights of the CW Copper Project



Host to five (5) historical copper-gold ± silver-lead-zinc mineral showings: McCarthy (semi-massive sulphide), Honeymoon and the past-producing Queen Bess, (polymetallic veins), and Axel 1 and 2 (disseminated to massive sulphides).

Excellent year-round access via Highway 5 and existing forest service roads. Kamloops, BC is a regional well-established mining hub that offers a wide variety of exploration services and experienced contractors. A Project-wide exploration soil survey has been completed consisting of 1,196 soil samples to outline additional areas at CW that may be anomalous for copper, gold, silver, and lead. Work commenced in late September 2026 and was completed in late October 2026.











Figure 1 – CW Copper Project Location Map3



Mineral Showings at the CW Copper Project

The Project is located within Paleozoic metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks of the Eagle Bay Assemblage and Fennell Formation - a mineral belt prospective for both volcanogenic massive sulphides (“ VMS”) and structurally controlled gold-bearing vein deposits.

There are five (5) reported British Columbia MINFILE showings on the Project: McCarthy, Axel 1, Axel 2, Honeymoon and Queen Bess. Mineralization is primarily copper-gold ± silver-lead-zinc, occurring in several styles: semi-massive pyrite–pyrrhotite–chalcopyrite lenses and shears (McCarthy), polymetallic quartz veins (Honeymoon and Queen Bess), ferricretic conglomerate (Axel 2), and disseminated to stringer-hosted sulphides observed throughout. Visible sulphide minerals include pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and galena, with rare sphalerite.









Figure 2 – CW Copper Project Mineral Showings

2025 CW Exploration Program

In 2025, the Company completed an initial exploration program at the Project to verify historical results using modern mapping, geophysical methods and multi-element geochemical analyses. The program included 785 soil samples, 35 grab and chip rock samples, prospecting, geological mapping, 16.25 kilometres of GPS-surveyed grids across the North, Tower, East, McCarthy and Axel grids, and 11.116 line kilometres of ground magnetometer surveying over the McCarthy Grid. Rock samples returned copper values up to 4.91%, while soil sampling identified multiple metal anomalies, including coincident copper, gold, nickel and zinc anomalies on the Tower Grid, with respective maximum values of 408 ppm, 80 ppb, 308 ppm and 840 ppm. The McCarthy Grid returned copper values up to 1,230 ppm, gold up to 155 ppb, nickel up to 217 ppm and zinc up to 359 ppm, with magnetic results indicating a north–south trend and inferred cross structures potentially coincident with soil anomalies2.

2026 CW Soil Survey

The Company completed a soil sampling survey at the Project between September 21 and October 23, 2026, collecting 1,196 samples across four of the five mineral claims (Please see Figure 3). Samples were collected on a 100-metre grid where terrain and access permitted, targeting extensions of known gold and base-metal mineralization and identifying additional areas of exploration potential. Assay results are pending.









Figure 3 – 2025/2026 CW Soil Sample Locations

About Brutus Mining Inc.

Brutus Mining Inc. (CSE: BRU) (FSE: ZI3) is an exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and copper-gold assets in Tier-1 jurisdictions. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in its Bay of Islands Hydrogen Project, comprising three licences totalling 334 claim units over 83.5 square kilometres in Western Newfoundland. The Company's CW Copper Project is a 2,894-hectare copper-gold project located approximately 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia. Brutus continues to assess other natural hydrogen and critical minerals properties in Canada to build a well-structured property portfolio.

Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luke van der Meer, P. Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person for Brutus as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Meer has examined information regarding the historical and current exploration at CW, which includes a high-level review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

All soil samples collected by the Company in 2026 described herein were shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, AB and will be analyzed using 201-074, an aqua regia partial digestion with an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Brutus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at CW. Management further cautions that references to historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, or other properties located within the Eagle Bay Assemblage and Fennell Formation, whether in reference to stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project that is the subject of the disclosure.

References

1 – MINFILE Number 092P 042, British Columbia Geological Survey, Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals.

2 – NI 43-101 Technical Report on the CW Property, British Columbia, effective January 6, 2026, by Strickland, D., P.Geo.

3 - NI-43-101 Technical Report on the Chu Chua Property, British Columbia, effective September 1, 2021, by Raffel, J., et al.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christos Doulis

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 636-7335

...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; potential benefits of conducting the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





