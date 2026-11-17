NIO Inc. To Report Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, December 1, 2026
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|Hong Kong, China:
|+852-800-930-639
|Mainland, China:
|+86-400-1209-216
|Singapore:
|+65-800-1013-223
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Replay PIN:
|10058386
About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of“Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, premium smart electric vehicles for families through the ONVO brand, and high-end smart electric compact cars with the FIREFLY brand.
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