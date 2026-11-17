MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM, SGX: RVS) (“” or the“”), a Cayman Islands exempted company headquartered in Singapore with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, today announced its secondary listing on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“”) by way of introduction. The Company's secondary listing on the SGX-ST marks an important milestone after its initial Nasdaq listing in October 2024, unlocking access to Asian capital pools and anchoring the Company's regional presence.

Founded in Singapore, HomesToLife draws on a fifty-year heritage and has grown into an established player in the global home furniture industry. Supported by an integrated business model spanning product design through to consumer retail, the Company delivers a one-stop shop for retail customers across markets, while continuing to enhance its product innovation and service capabilities.

Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife said:“Today marks a proud and significant step for HomesToLife as we return to our roots in Singapore, where our journey first began. Our secondary listing on the SGX-ST is not only a testament to how far we have come as a homegrown business, but also a reflection of our ambitions for the future.”

As a leading financial hub and gateway to Asia, Singapore provides HomesToLife with a strong foundation to capture opportunities arising from changing consumer lifestyles and rising demand for premium home and living experiences across the region. The listing is expected to position the Company to advance its regional growth strategy and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Concurrent with the secondary listing, HomesToLife completed a placement of 7.5 million ordinary shares in Singapore to certain institutional and accredited investors. The placement attracted strong investor interest, raising gross proceeds of approximately S$8.6 million from over 50 investors. Institutional investors, including Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) funds, collectively subscribed for approximately 4.6 million placement shares, representing an aggregate subscription value of approximately S$5.3 million. These institutional investors comprised the following:



Amova Asset Management Asia Limited

Asdew Acquisitions Pte Ltd

ICHAM Master Fund VCC A/C YZJ PLOUTOS Fund Lion Global Investors Limited (as investment manager for and on behalf of its clients)



“As we enter this next chapter, we remain focused on strengthening our international presence and unlocking new growth opportunities. While we celebrate this achievement, we recognise that the real work lies ahead. With a clear strategy, disciplined execution and the continued support of our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to take HomesToLife to greater heights.” Ms. Phua continued.

United Overseas Bank Limited and UOB Kay Hian Private Limited were the joint issue managers for the secondary listing. UOB Kay Hian Private Limited was the placement agent for the placement, with Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. acting as sub-placement agent.

About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM)

HomesToLife Ltd is a global home furniture company headquartered in Singapore. Leveraging 50 years of heritage built by its founders, being its executive directors, the Company combines wholesale distribution, consumer retail, and sourcing capabilities, supported by a diversified sourcing and supplier network across China, Vietnam and India.

The Company operates through three core business divisions: (i) export division for supplying furniture to wholesale customers such as retailers and distributors worldwide; (ii) leather trading division; and (iii) retail division, with direct retail operations in Singapore and South Korea.

Across these business divisions, the Company operates an integrated supply chain model that encompasses product design and development, sourcing from the Company's manufacturing partners, and the coordination of logistics and distribution channels. This operating model enables the Company to translate designs into production-ready products efficiently, supporting both branded and white-label offerings, and allows the Company to deliver scale and consistency across multiple markets.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

HomesToLife Ltd

Contact:

12 Tai Seng Link

GRC Centre, #03-01A

Singapore 534233

Email:...

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Edelman Smithfield

...